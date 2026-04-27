Eco-Products Named an Official Zero Waste Partner of the San Diego Padres

Partnership builds on years of collaboration to advance composting and waste diversion across Petco Park

BOULDER, Colo., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® announced today that it has become an Official Zero Waste Partner of the San Diego Padres, strengthening a relationship that supports Petco Park's composting program and the team's ongoing efforts to divert more gameday waste from landfills. Eco-Products takes a systems approach to waste diversion, helping venue operations teams, foodservice partners, waste haulers and composters work together to keep non-compostable items out of the compost stream.

Eco-Products has been named an Official Zero Waste Partner of the San Diego Padres, supporting Petco Park's composting program and the team's efforts to divert more gameday waste from landfills. Through a systems-driven approach, Eco-Products helps venue teams, foodservice partners, waste haulers and composters work together to keep compost streams clean. Photo credit: San Diego Padres Eco-Products is working with the San Diego Padres, Delaware North and Republic Services on a coordinated composting effort at Petco Park, an initiative that grew from field testing conversations in 2022 into a practical program to support waste diversion across the ballpark. Photo credit: San Diego Padres

"The effort at Petco Park reflects years of collaboration among organizations that are committed to getting the details right," said Wendell Simonson, General Manager of Eco-Products. "What began with a conversation about field testing in 2022 grew into a coordinated effort with the Padres, Delaware North and Republic Services to support composting across Petco Park."

"With millions of fans coming through our gates year-round, Petco Park has a civic duty to prioritize environmentally responsible practices," said Padres COO Caroline Perry. "Our partnership with Eco-Products will expand access to compostable foodservice packaging and play a key role in diverting waste from our landfills, reinforcing our commitment to a more sustainable San Diego."

In 2023, Eco-Products, Delaware North and Republic Services' Otay composting facility worked together to select and field test a set of BPI-Certified compostable products for concessions inside the park. Multiple rounds of field testing took place over the next two years following the protocol outlined by the Compostable Field Testing Program. The process resulted in the approval of a broad range of bioplastic and fiber-based items for use inside Petco Park.

With field testing complete, the Padres officially launched their new composting program in 2025 that includes two-stream waste bins throughout Petco Park to capture compostable and recyclable materials and reduce landfill waste. The two-bin system streamlines waste management by giving fans clearly marked bins for recyclables and compostable food scraps and foodservice items, effectively eliminating the need for landfill receptacles. Petco Park's janitorial team then sorts the collected material and removes contamination.

"Reducing waste at a venue the size of Petco Park requires a coordinated approach – from the materials used by our concession teams to how waste is collected, sorted and processed," said Debbie Friedel, Director of Sustainability for Delaware North. "Working with Eco–Products supports the broader zero–waste system the Padres, Republic Services and our operations teams have built together to improve diversion and reduce landfill waste."

In 2025, the Padres diverted a total of 2,002.8 tons of waste from the landfill, including 46.6 tons of food donated to Father Joe's Mission and 856.1 tons of food and compostable serviceware going to Republic's compost facility.

"Republic Services delivers diversion solutions at Petco Park through continued investments and innovation in organics recycling," said Jesus Torres, General Manager of Republic Services. "Partnering with Eco–Products and Delaware North supports our commitment to sustainability and helps drive meaningful environmental outcomes."

Eco-Products has long worked with ballparks, stadiums, ski resorts and other venues to improve waste diversion by pairing compostable packaging with effective front-of-house collection programs. Eco-Products advocates for a systems-based approach to reducing contamination, reflected in its Controls Intended to Remove Contamination (CIRC) Program — a set of open-source tools designed to help the foodservice industry keep non-compostables out of organics streams.

"Compostable packaging can be very effective when there is a system in place to support it," Simonson said. "That means choosing the right products, confirming they work for the composter and designing collection programs that manage contamination. The collaboration required to make all of that happen is the hardest part and the thing we're most proud of here."

ABOUT ECO-PRODUCTS, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable, recycled, and reusable materials. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

ABOUT PETCO PARK

Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, is a premier entertainment venue in Southern California. The venue opened in 2004 and celebrated its 20th Anniversary in 2024. It is a destination location known for providing a quintessential San Diego experience with its convenient downtown location, scenic views of the Coronado Bridge and city buildings, and local food and beverage. Petco Park has been named America's #1 Ballpark across Major League Baseball seven times, and the Padres have continued to see through their promise to make the venue more than a ballpark. With the area known as Gallagher Square serving as both event space and a public park, Petco Park hosts hundreds of events of all sizes throughout the year, including Padres baseball games, full venue and general admission concerts with headlining talent, The Links at Petco Park (a nine-hole golf experience), the Holiday Market, the San Diego Rodeo, and much more. It has also served as home to the World Baseball Classic in 2006 and 2017, as well as the 2016 MLB All-Star Game.

ABOUT SPORTSERVICE

Sportservice is Delaware North's flagship sports hospitality business, delivering exceptional fan experiences across all major professional sports leagues and iconic venues around the world. As a strategic partner to its clients, Sportservice creates memorable game– and event–day experiences through locally inspired cuisine, on–trend beverages, premium hospitality, exclusive retail merchandise, and technology–enabled solutions grounded in data–driven insights. Sportservice's global portfolio includes world–class venues such as Petco Park, TD Garden, MetLife Stadium, Truist Park, Little Caesars Arena, Climate Pledge Arena, Wembley Stadium, Emirates Stadium, London Stadium, and Melbourne Cricket Ground. The company has supported some of the most highly attended events in the world, including the Super Bowl, FIFA Club World Cup, AFL Grand Final, UEFA Final, All–Star Games and major concert tours. Backed by culinary expertise, innovative concept development and Delaware North Analytics (DNA), Sportservice helps clients elevate fan engagement while driving operational excellence and long–term value.

ABOUT REPUBLIC SERVICES

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Pankowski

Pankowski Media/Eco-Products

301-260-9250

[email protected]

SOURCE Eco-Products