Eco-Products Wins Balpex Innovation Center Award for Veda Reusable Containers

New line recognized for reducing waste and simplifying reuse programs for campus dining halls and other foodservice operations

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and leader in sustainable foodservice packaging, has been named the 2025 Balpex Innovation Center Award winner for its Veda™ reusable containers.

Designed for cafeterias, campus dining halls and other on-site foodservice operations, the new Veda line makes reusable containers simple and trackable while supporting more sustainable foodservice operations.

Eco-Products, a Novolex brand and leader in sustainable foodservice packaging, has earned the 2025 Balpex Innovation Center Award for its Veda reusable containers. Developed in partnership with reuse innovator OZZI®, the new Veda line combines durable containers with smart tracking technology designed for campus dining halls, corporate cafeterias and other on-site foodservice operations. Made by Eco-Products, Veda containers are easy to use. Diners purchase or borrow a container through a deposit or dining-services program, enjoy their meal on-site or to go, then return it to an OZZI collection machine. The machine scans the container and automatically credits the user for their next one. The container is then thoroughly washed and readied for reuse.

"We see reuse as the next frontier in sustainable foodservice," said Wendell Simonson, General Manager of Eco-Products. "Veda pairs smart technology with durable design to make reuse easy for customers and achievable on a large scale."

The Balpex Innovation Center Award recognizes products that demonstrate an innovative approach, measurable business impact, enhanced partner value and market differentiation. Balpex is a not-for-profit buying group representing independent distributors across Canada.

The OZZI system works independently or integrates seamlessly into campus meal plan systems like Atrium® and Transact® + CBORD®.

"Our goal was to make reuse effortless," Simonson said. "We've created a system that's simple for diners, seamless for operators and powerful in reducing waste."

This marks the second consecutive year a Novolex brand has received the Balpex Innovation Center Award. In 2024, Novolex brand Waddington North America earned the honor for Cutlerease®, an innovative dispensing system that delivers one disposable utensil at a time to cut waste, save space and reduce the spread of germs. Cutlerease is compatible with Eco-Products' compostable utensils.

Earlier this year, Eco-Products' Veda line also received a Bronze Stevie® Award from the American Business Awards® in the Reuse & Recycle category, further validating the innovation and performance of this reusable system.

"These awards represent an important milestone in advancing reusable systems that work in the real world," Simonson said. "Our goal is to make it easy for operators to adopt circular systems that reduce waste while maintaining convenience for customers."

For more information about Veda Reusable Containers, visit www.ecoproducts.com/veda.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable, recycled, and reusable materials. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

About OZZI

OZZI® containers and collection systems offer a reusable alternative for waste reduction. Designed with both convenience and the environment in mind, OZZI makes hitting your sustainability goals easier and lifts take-out to a better place. To learn more, visit www.ozzireuse.com .

About Balpex

Balpex Inc. is a not-for-profit buying group that unites independent distributors across Canada. The organization provides shared purchasing power, marketing programs and educational resources for its members in the foodservice, jan-san and packaging industries. Visit www.balpex.ca for more information.

