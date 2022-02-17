Eco-Responsible Home Furnishings Brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Introduces Collection of Luxurious Recycled Fabrics in Collaboration with Seaqual Initiative

Made from SEAQUAL® MARINE PLASTIC transformed into SEAQUAL® YARN, the collection offers 12 exclusive fabrics in three ocean-inspired patterns with a pleasingly very soft tactile hand and a palette of colors. The new fabrics complement the company's comfortable and modern, sustainably made upholstery line, handcrafted by skilled artisans in its North Carolina factory. The fabrics also offer easy-care performance qualities, making them smart design solutions for homes with children and pets. In addition, some fabrics can be used in contract-grade projects.

The collaboration is part of the company's Spring 2022 Collection, which celebrates design through a fresh lens. Consumers can experience the look and feel of the fabrics in the brand's 24 Signature Stores nationwide, where they'll find American modern designs featuring the collection. Complimentary fabric samples are available to customers in store, as well as via MG+BW Virtual Designers in 35 locations across the country, and on mgbwhome.com.

"Sustainability is part of every decision we make, and we are committed to designing for a healthier planet," said Allison O'Connor, President and CEO. "We're pleased to collaborate with SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, a community of individuals, organizations, and companies working together to help clean our oceans. By joining this robust collective, our stewardship efforts can have a much larger positive impact on the planet than by working as a single company. Every effort to reduce waste is a worthwhile endeavor, and central to the values of our brand. We are thrilled to have created this beautiful, durable, and eco-friendly collection of fabrics with high-quality SEAQUAL® YARN."

MITCHELL GOLD + BOB WILLIAMS SEAQUAL INITIATIVE FABRICS:

Performance Textured Chenille: A heavily textured chenille with a water-repellent finish, available in four classic neutral colors.

Performance Lattice Chenille: Available in four livable warm neutrals and cool silvery shades, this intricately textured chenille offers a water-repellent finish.

Performance Chunky Basketweave: A classic basketweave with a pronounced warp-and-weft feel, offered in four soothing shades.

"From the day we started the company, it was our dream to both help care for Mother Earth and help our customers choose comfortable, fine-quality furnishings for their home," said Bob Williams, Co-founder & President of Design. "Our SEAQUAL INITIATIVE fabric collection gives us another opportunity to do that. By customizing their upholstered pieces with these fabrics, our customers are creating beautiful, easy-care furniture, and helping to end plastic pollution."

To date, more than 200 tons of marine littler have been transformed into SEAQUAL® MARINE PLASTIC by SEAQUAL INITIATIVE. Learn more at SEAQUAL.org.

"SEAQUAL INITIATIVE is pleased to have Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams support in this fight against marine plastic pollution with this new fabric collection made from SEAQUAL® MARINE PLASTIC," says Mark Hartnell, Director of Operations, for SEAQUAL INITIATIVE.

About SEAQUAL INITIATIVE

SEAQUAL INITIATIVE works with NGOs, fishermen, authorities and local communities to help clean our oceans. Marine litter from our beaches, ocean floor and surface, rivers and estuaries is collected by clean-up programs. It is then sorted into different material types and the plastic portion is cleaned and transformed into SEAQUAL® MARINE PLASTIC. Manufacturers certified by the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE produce the high-tech yarn SEAQUAL® YARN from the collected waste, which is then processed by companies in numerous industries into sustainable products.

About Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams began with the seed of an idea that continues to guide everything it stands for: Comfort for all. Since 1989, the brand has been dedicated to design for living well, crafting modern heirlooms while continually working to lower its impact on the planet through responsible materials sourcing and partnerships with sustainably driven brands and initiatives. Committed to lasting quality and American craftsmanship, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams upholstery is hand-built by generations of skilled artisans at its North Carolina factory, creating works of art that stand the test of time. Extensive furniture customization options let customers create pieces that are distinctly theirs, while the brand's Design Services team offers complimentary help in-store, online, virtually, or from the comfort of home. Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams collections also include modern tables & storage , contemporary lighting , luxury rugs , European bed linens , home fragrance , wall art , decor and a high-end outdoor furniture collection. The brand also supports interior designers, architects, builders and design professionals with a robust Trade Program and Contract division. Connect with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams at one of its 24 Signature Stores across the country, 35 Virtual Design locations, and 3 international stores, as well as online at mgbwhome.com. Find design inspiration on Instagram at @MGBWhome.

