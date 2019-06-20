Eco-Site Executes $35 Million Funding Drawdown To Support Growth

DURHAM, N.C., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Site (www.eco-site.com), a North Carolina-based wireless tower and infrastructure company, announces the drawdown of $35 million in private equity funding to support the continued construction of a significant new build pipeline of towers and small cell sites as carriers prepare for the arrival of 5G.

The drawdown comes from funding previously committed by Atlanta-based MSouth Equity Partners, the same firm responsible for initially funding Eco-Site in 2012. Since then, Eco-Site has built hundreds of towers, becoming one of the largest independent tower operators in the U.S.

"The onset of 5G will usher in a technology shift with decades-long effects. Our financial backing, proven processes and scale have positioned Eco-Site as a well-tailored match to support the needs of an industry in transition," says Dale Carey, founder and CEO, Eco-Site.

About Eco-Site

Eco-Site builds, owns and operates wireless towers and infrastructure sites in the most desirable areas. Founded by wireless industry executives with extensive carrier and infrastructure experience, we provide superior real estate solutions for network densification and expansion. Eco-Site offers single-point access to a nationwide pool of sites, including build-to-suit towers, colocation solutions and retail properties. Our unique approach provides carriers customized, scalable results to meet their ever-changing network needs.

Eco-Site is headquartered in Durham, N.C., with offices nationwide. To learn more about how we are changing wireless network expansion, visit www.eco-site.com.

