Eco-Site Secures Additional $90 Million In Funding

"With demand for wireless capacity increasing dramatically, Eco-Site is well-positioned to continue recent momentum and make an even bigger impact in this space," says Barry Boniface, Partner, MSouth Equity Partners. "Their exceptional growth rate and strong execution validate our trust in the team and their approach, and we look forward to supporting the next chapter in the Eco-Site story."

Eco-Site has expanded rapidly since its inception in 2012, growing from six to 54 full-time employees and 75 total staff. The company owns and operates hundreds of tower sites across the U.S. for T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint and AT&T – most of which were built in the last two years. Since 2014, Eco-Site has posted a 396 percent compound annual growth rate.

Eco-Site CEO Dale Carey credits the company's success to a culture characterized by constant self-assessment and improvement, and staff with deep experience at both wireless carriers and tower companies. Additionally, exponential increases in demand for mobile broadband data along with corresponding carrier investment in network capacity and 5G capabilities contribute to the positive outlook for the company.

"As 5G standards gain approval, the industry will begin a technology shift with decades-long effects for wireless network capabilities," says Carey. "The strength of our approach, coupled with this latest round of funding, positions us well to capitalize on our platform to drive our next phase of growth."

Eco-Site builds, owns and operates wireless towers and infrastructure sites in the most desirable areas. Founded by wireless industry executives with extensive carrier and infrastructure experience, we provide superior real estate solutions for network densification and expansion. Eco-Site offers single-point access to a nationwide pool of sites, including build-to-suit towers, colocation solutions and retail properties. Our unique approach provides carriers customized, scalable results to meet their ever-changing network needs.

Eco-Site is headquartered in Durham, N.C., with offices nationwide. To learn more about how we are changing wireless network expansion, visit www.eco-site.com.

