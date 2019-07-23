Eco-Startup LastSwab Raises $1MM to Combat Plastic Pollution

Three Danish Entrepreneurs Intend to Clean up Oceans with a Reusable Q-tip/Cotton Swab Alternative

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of successful Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, LastSwab , the sanitary, reusable alternative to cotton swabs, has raised over $1MM in crowdfunding with over 27,000 backers. The capital and amount of backers from all over the globe, prove people want reusable products to end their reliance on wasteful single-use items.

Q-tips are one of the most significant plastic pollutants with over 1.5 billion produced by companies every day. With no solution to this problem and single-use plastic bans cropping up across the globe, three seasoned Danish designers created LastSwab.

"Every day, there are news stories about marine mammals washing ashore due to plastic pollution, so my business partners and I decided to try and solve the problem with LastSwab. The climate emergency we are in is a sign that humans must stop and think differently about single-use items," commented Isabel Aagaard .

LastSwab is designed to last at least 1000 uses and can easily be cleaned with soap and water. Each LastSwab is meant to replace cotton swabs and curb the disheartening amount of Q-tips ending up in oceans and landfills.

The founders Isabel Aagaard, Nicolas Aagaard and Kare Frandsen are on a mission to end people's reliance on single-use products by giving them reusable alternatives. LastSwab is the first product in a line of products that the team is creating called LastItems.

Buy LastSwab now for as low as $8.50 on the Indiegogo campaign ending in August. Later, LastSwab will be available on the official website at www.lastswab.com for $16 USD.

LastSwab

LastSwab launched May 2019 through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. At $16 a swab, LastSwab is meant to last at least 1,000 uses and is the easy-to-clean, reusable alternative to the abundant waste caused by single-use swabs around the globe. The tip of the swab is made from medical silicone and nylon and comes in a biodegradable case made of a corn-based material. LastSwab can be easily cleaned using soap and water and is also dishwasher safe. It comes in a standard swab for cleaning and a pointed swab for makeup application. Be the change and #SwabYourHabits.

Media Contact

Helen Sharp

Be Influential Public Relations

Helen(at)beinfluentialpr.com

713.385.3008

SOURCE LastSwab

Related Links

http://www.lastswab.com

