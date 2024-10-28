ECO WASTE SOLUTIONS OPENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN CITY OF BATAVIA

Facility to build solid waste disposal systems to protect health and safety of American troops by eliminating usage of burn pits

BATAVIA, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Waste Solutions held a VIP event at the company's newly renovated manufacturing facility on Cedar Street in Batavia. Among the attendees were members of the United States Military, various City of Batavia and Genesee County officials, and representatives from state and federal offices.

Chris Suozzi, EVP, Genesee County Economic Development Center, Chris Sharpsten, Major General, U.S. Army (Retired), EVP Defense Programs, J.A. Green & Co.; Jean Lucas, President and CEO, Eco Waste Solutions; Matthew G. Cooke, Deputy Product Manager, Force Sustainment Systems United States Army; Eugene Jankowski Jr., Batavia (NY) City Council President; Rochelle Stein, Chair, Genesee County (NY)

Eco Waste Solutions anticipates hiring up to 30 employees at this location, to manufacture and support its line of thermal treatment technologies. The facility is specifically designed for mass production of the Expeditionary Solid Waste Disposal Systems (ESWDS) for the United States Army. The ESWDS eliminates the need to rely on burn pits which were a long-standing source of toxic exposure on overseas missions, resulting in cancers and other health issues among personnel.

"The health and safety of our personnel is of paramount importance, and the ESWDS manufactured by Eco Waste Solutions, gives us a safe and critically important tool to address waste management in conflict zones," said United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Reuben Joseph, Product Manager, Force Sustainment Systems Program Executive Office Combat Support & Combat Service Support.

The ESWDS product represents the culmination of over a decade of product development, including thousands of operational hours, and testing to rigorous military standards. The result is a product that is robust, capable, and easy to transport, set-up, and use.

"Today marks an important milestone for our company. The opening of this facility significantly enhances our production, support, and engineering capabilities; an investment that reflects our commitment to building high-quality, innovative, and sustainable products," said Jean Lucas, President & Chief Executive Officer, Eco Waste Solutions. "We are proud to be doing this work, and excited to be part of this vibrant community."

About Eco Waste Solutions:

Since 1993, Eco Waste Solutions™ has been delivering thermal waste conversion solutions to companies, communities, governments and military organizations around the world. From world-leading products, to specialized engineering and technical services, we help thermal waste conversion projects thrive. Our environmental technologies have diverted millions of tons of garbage from landfills, while recovering valuable materials, and generating over half a million megawatts of energy, while protecting the public from infectious disease, and other hazards. The company has operations in Burlington, Ontario and Batavia, New York.

www.ecosolutions.com

SOURCE Eco Waste Solutions