Eco Wave Power CEO Inna Braverman Spoke at the Annual Vital Voices Festival and Updated Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the Progress of Wave Energy Bills in New Jersey and California

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 5th, 2023, Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), spoke on "Women at the Heart of Climate Solutions" panel, and met with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the 2nd annual Vital Voices Festival in DC late last week.

During the event, Braverman updated Sec. Clinton on wave energy legislation working its way through both the California legislature (California Senate Bill 605 – Wave and Tidal Energy –proposed by California State Senator Steve Padilla, which recently passed unanimously in both the Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee and the Natural Resources and Water Committee.) and the New Jersey legislature (Bill A4483- Wave Energy Bill Initiative by Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak, Sponsored by Senator Andrew Zwicker), and requested for Secretary Clinton's support in the promotion of the implementation of wave energy in the United States.

Through her service as a US Senator, Secretary of State, First Lady, and nominee for President of the United States for the Democratic Party, Sec. Clinton advocated for sustainable policies and climate action. In Clinton's policy proposal on climate change, she states that: "Climate change is an urgent threat and a defining challenge of our time. It threatens our economy, our national security, and our children's health and futures. We can tackle it by making America the world's clean energy superpower and creating millions of good-paying jobs, taking bold steps to slash carbon pollution at home and around the world, and ensuring no Americans are left out or left behind as we rapidly build a clean energy economy." (for the full policy please read: https://www.hillaryclinton.com/issues/climate/)

"It was an honor to have met Sec. Clinton and to update her about the immense wave energy potential in the United States, as according to the U.S Energy Information Administration, wave energy can provide up to 66% of all the United States energy needs." said Braverman. "It was also a pleasure to join her and the impressive group of women leaders that spoke at the Vital Voices Festival. Amplifying the work of women entrepreneurs and leaders is very important, and I am grateful that organizations like Vital Voices exist to help celebrate and support such cause."

The meeting with Sec. Clinton comes on the heels of the visit of Former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger to Eco Wave Power's wave energy demonstration site in Los Angeles, and meeting with global environmental advocate Laura Turner Seydel, who serves on the board of the United Nations Foundation, California and philanthropist Dr. Melanie Lundquist.

"Being surrounded by women who are focused on changing the world and fighting climate change through innovative solutions energizes me as we prepare to flip the switch on our installation at Jaffa Port in Israel and to install our station in the Port of Los Angeles," said Braverman.

About Vital Voices

Vital Voices was co-founded by Sec. Clinton and the late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and is celebrating 25 years of investing in, connecting with, and amplifying the work of women leaders around the world who are taking on the world's greatest challenges. Vital Voices Global Partnership has directly invested in more than 20,000 changemakers across 184 countries and territories. The nonprofit has provided early support for leaders who have gone on to become Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, U.S. Youth Poet Laureates, Prime Ministers, award-winning innovators, pioneering human rights defenders, and breakthrough social entrepreneurs. In 2022, Vital Voices officially opened the world's first-ever global embassy for women in Washington, DC, which serves as a convening space for women to share ideas and create partnerships.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 404.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com. Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

