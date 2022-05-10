Eco Wave Power to Begin Providing Information in English Only

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE, Nasdaq First North: ECOWVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the production of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves, today announced that it is changing the language for providing information to Nasdaq First North from Swedish and English to English only.

Due to increased interest from international investors outside of Sweden and its recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the United States, the board of Eco Wave Power has decided to implement this change with effect from May 10, 2022 and will prepare its financial reports and press releases in English only in the future, including in connection with its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

[email protected]

+97235094017

For additional inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

+1.646.809.2183

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies

+1.412.445.7719

[email protected]

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

Eco Wave Power is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and was labeled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's common shares (ECOWVE) are traded on Nasdaq First North and its ADSs (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More info: www.ecowavepower.com .

Vator Securities is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8 580 065 99, [email protected]).

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Eco Wave Power is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the language in which it will prepare its financial reports and press releases. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

