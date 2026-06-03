eCOA: Has It Lived Up to the Promise? A Realistic Assessment for Today's Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how eCOA in clinical research can improve data quality, strengthen compliance monitoring and support evidence-informed modality selection. Attendees will learn why paper's "gold standard" status reflects institutional inertia, not empirical evidence; paper has never been held to the same validation rigor as electronic instruments. The featured speakers will share how the most common objections to eCOA (device reliability, build complexity and translation burden) were valid in the early adoption period but no longer reflect current platform capabilities. Attendees will gain insight into why modality selection should be driven by study-specific parameters (site infrastructure, patient population and instrument complexity), not organizational default. The speakers will also share how agentic AI has materially compressed eCOA build and translation timelines, removing many of the operational barriers that made electronic implementation a significant resource commitment.

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite two decades of technological advancement, the debate between paper and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) remains surprisingly unresolved, even with the available evidence. This webinar revisits the foundational assumptions that have shaped data collection strategies in clinical research and asks whether current practice reflects the state of the science or the weight of institutional habit.

The early promise of eCOA was well-founded. Electronic instruments offered real-time data capture, reduced transcription error and improved compliance monitoring and auditability. Yet adoption has been uneven, and resistance has persisted, often anchored to concerns that were legitimate in 2005 but have since been substantially addressed. This session examines the gap between perception and current capability.

Paper is often framed as the "gold standard" for outcome assessment, but this assumption warrants scrutiny. Paper-based patient-reported outcome data can be incomplete, error-prone and difficult to verify, with challenges such as illegible entries, missing data and protocol deviations identified late in the study. While electronic instruments are held to rigorous validation standards, paper-based methods have not faced the same level of scrutiny.

However, this session will also identify specific contexts in which paper remains a capable, defensible and at times preferable modality, including rare disease studies, small patient cohorts and populations with genuine device-use barriers, and instruments of limited complexity.

On the technology side, the session surveys the distance travelled since the early days of provisioned handheld devices. Build timelines, translation workflows and screenshot review processes have all been substantially transformed. The emergence of agentic AI has further accelerated eCOA development and deployment, reducing the manual burden that once made electronic implementation a significant operational undertaking.

Attendees will leave with an evidence-informed framework for modality selection, grounded in current capabilities rather than assumptions formed when the field was still calibrating to a new paradigm.

Register for this webinar to learn how eCOA in clinical research can improve data quality, strengthen compliance monitoring and support evidence-informed modality selection.

Join Dawn Jordan, Associate Director, COA Oversight & Linguistic Validation, Takeda; Paul O'Donohoe, Director, eCOA Product and Science, Medidata Solutions; and Mark Wade, Global Practice Leader & COA SME, TransPerfect Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit eCOA: Has It Lived Up to the Promise? A Realistic Assessment for Today's Trials.

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