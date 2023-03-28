eCOA Solution Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2027, Cloud-based eCOA solutions to be the top segment for the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global eCOA solution market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,285.69 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant for the growth of the global eCOA solution market during the forecast period. The remote use of patient health information and the sharing of information to limit the possible misuse of data are the most important features of these solutions. Data centralization, scalability, lower costs, and consistency of availability are some of the major benefits of the segment. The rapid adoption of digitization in the healthcare sector is expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global eCOA Solution Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

eCOA Solution Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), end-user (CROs, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and biological industry, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World).

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global eCOA solution market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is considered to be the largest market due to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, increasing subsidies from government agencies, and increasing adoption of innovative products. Furthermore, the market growth is stimulated by major players such as OmniComm Systems Inc., ERT, BioClinica, PAREXEL International Corporation, and Medidata Solutions Inc. Moreover, the rise in the geriatric population has shifted the focus toward solutions that can improve the quality of patient care and make information flow easier.

eCOA Solution Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing digitization of the healthcare industry is driving market growth significantly. The healthcare industry is also embracing this change and moving toward digital health with services such as prescriptions, appointments, and diagnostics performed remotely using state-of-the-art devices and technology. This digital health trend also drives the demand for eCOA solutions, as more hospital systems use these solutions to collect data for different purposes and store it in one central location. The growth can be attributed to factors such as an increase in the number of clinical trials, the need to improve compliance, effective collection and management of clinical data, reduction of costs, and an increase in research and development.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing use of connected devices and technologies is an emerging trend in the global eCOA solution market. The rising use of the IoT and connected medical devices is another major trend in the healthcare industry that is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. IoT infrastructure helps to improve accessibility to services, reduces the operational burden on healthcare facilities, and supports the development of digital ecosystems in healthcare organizations. Some of the major IoT applications include telemedicine, connected imaging, clinical workflow and operations management, medication management, and inpatient monitoring. Moreover, the growing number of initiatives from governments across the world to drive the use of IT in healthcare, the rising need to reduce healthcare costs, and the growing penetration of smartphones and the internet are driving the adoption of the IoT in the healthcare industry.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data security and privacy concerns are major challenges that may impede market growth during the forecast period. Healthcare organizational information and patient data have become vulnerable to cyberattacks due to the integration of data-generating devices into healthcare systems and the growing availability of data from health insurance companies and hospitals in a centralized place. The rise in the number of cyberattacks in the healthcare industry has led to considerable concerns over privacy and data protection among players in the industry, including hospitals, clinics, and insurance companies. Security and privacy concerns have increased in the past decade because of the growing number of cyberattacks and the use of technologies such as clinical mobility, wireless networking, cloud computing, and information exchange. Therefore, data security concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the global eCOA solution market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this eCOA Solution Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the eCOA solution market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the eCOA solution market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the eCOA solution market across North America , Asia , Europe , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solution market vendors

eCOA Solution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,285.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.6 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan, Canada,

Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArisGlobal LLC, Castor, Climedo Health GmbH,

ClinCapture Inc., Clinical Ink Inc., Cloudbyz Inc.,

Dassault Systemes SE, eResearchTechnology GmbH,

International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc.,

KAYENTIS SAS, Mapi Research Trust, Parexel

International Corp., QualityMetric Inc. LLC, SGS SA,

Signant Health, TransPerfect Global Inc., Veeva Systems

Inc., WCG Clinical Inc., and YPrime LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for

the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking

for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments

customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global eCOA solution market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 CROs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Pharmaceuticals and biological industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ArisGlobal LLC

12.4 Climedo Health GmbH

12.5 ClinCapture Inc.

12.6 Clinical Ink Inc.

12.7 Cloudbyz Inc.

12.8 Dassault Systemes SE

12.9 eResearchTechnology GmbH

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

12.11 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

12.12 KAYENTIS SAS

12.13 Parexel International Corp.

12.14 Signant Health

12.15 TransPerfect Global Inc.

12.16 WCG Clinical Inc.

12.17 YPrime LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

