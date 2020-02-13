ecoATM Celebrates Black History Month with $10,000 Donation to Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park

Support to sustain the NHP for Atlanta citizens and international visitors

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ecoATM, a world leader in the reCommerce of consumer electronics, made a $10,000 donation today to the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park (NHP) in celebration of Black History Month and in recognition of its Atlanta customers. ecoATM is committed to making a positive impact to the communities in which it operates beyond providing a safe, convenient and environmentally friendly way to recycle electronic devices.

"ecoATM is rooted in the Atlanta community," said Dave Maquera, CEO of ecoATM. "We have over 50 kiosks in Walmart and other locations throughout the metro Atlanta area, and we are excited to be giving back to our community. The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park is a treasure that attracts visitors not only nationwide, but also internationally. Just as sustainability is core to ecoATM, our donation will be dedicated to preserving this national treasure for the citizens of Atlanta and people worldwide."

Located in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn Historic District, The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park consists of important sites associated with the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, including the home where he was born, Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served as co-pastor, historic Fire Station No. 6 and the park visitor center. The donation from ecoATM will go directly towards supporting the ongoing operations of the park, including property maintenance and educational programming.

"The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park is dedicated to ensuring Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy lives on and inspires both present and future generations," said Judy Forte, Superintendent, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park. "We thank ecoATM for their commitment and dedication to help Atlanta continue to preserve our beautiful park."

For more information on ecoATM and its kiosk locations, please visit ecoatm.com. For more information on the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park, please visit nps.gov/malu/index.htm.

About ecoATM

The pioneer of reCommerce, ecoATM provides a convenient way for consumers to sell their electronic devices – smartphones, cell phones, tablets, iPods, and more for reuse or recycle. ecoATM is a financially and environmentally responsible option for trading in unused electronics, with over 4,300 kiosks in malls and retail locations across the country. Learn more at www.ecoatm.com.

SOURCE ecoATM Gazelle