ecoATM Hires Retired Police Chief Jim Smith as New Director of Law Enforcement Relations

"Jim's addition to our team demonstrates ecoATM's ongoing commitment to providing the safest and most convenient way for consumers to trade-in their mobile electronics," said Kevin Harris, Chief Legal Officer, ecoATM. "Our relationships with law enforcement throughout the nation have always been a top priority to allow us to protect our customers and their devices and ensure a strong circle of trust."

Mr. Smith served as Chief of Police for the Monterey Park Police Department from September 2009 until his retirement in February of 2020, where he forged excellent relationships with law enforcement officials across the state of California, and with Federal partners such as the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Smith is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA), FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI LEEDA), California Police Chiefs Association, California Peace Officers Association (CPOA), and ASIS International.

"I'm excited to join a company that has taken a leadership role in proactively working with law enforcement," said Jim Smith, Director of Law Enforcement Relations, ecoATM. "I look forward to continuing to educate my colleagues in law enforcement regarding the tools and practices available to enable the public to safely recycle their unwanted devices."

Over the past decade, ecoATM's nationwide network of over 4,300 kiosks have collected over 25 million devices and counting. That's the equivalent positive impact on the environment as removing over 2,500 cars from the road or planting over four million trees around the world. This success has centered around offering a fair price for pre-owned devices and the convenience of being paid on the spot.

About ecoATM

A pioneer of mobile device reCommerce, ecoATM offers consumers fast, convenient and safe ways to sell their used mobile devices through its automated ecoATM kiosks in retail locations across the United States, now expanding into Europe, and through its Gazelle.com online site. As part of its consumer reuse mission, it also offers consumers an easy way to purchase certified pre-owned mobile devices through its Gazelle.com online marketplace. Learn more about ecoATM at www.ecoatm.com and www.gazelle.com.

SOURCE ecoATM Gazelle