ecoATM Launches Kiosks in Aaron's, Price Rite Marketplace and Northeast Grocery to Expand Retail Network to Over 6,600 Locations

ecoATM will bring fully autonomous kiosks to the new retailers, allowing customers to sell and recycle their old mobile devices for cash

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ecoATM Gazelle, the global leader in mobile device re-commerce, announced it is launching in Aaron's, Price Rite Marketplace, and Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), parent company of Tops Friendly Market (Tops) and Price Chopper/Market 32, to bring its kiosks to more shoppers across the United States. Through these relationships, ecoATM will enable shoppers to recycle and earn cash for their mobile devices, adding value to the retailers' existing shoppers and attracting new customers.

According to ecoATM Gazelle's research, the average American adult has 2.4 unused phones at home and there are an estimated 150 million high-value smartphones sitting in drawers across the country. ecoATM's kiosks provide shoppers with a simple solution for turning these unused phones into cash.

ecoATM expands its footprint with expansion into Aaron's, Price Rite Marketplace, and Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI). Post this

"We're excited to expand our network and help our new retailers provide shoppers with a turnkey, value-add experience that allows them to convert old phones into dollars that can be spent at the store," said Neil Fried, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, ecoATM Gazelle. "Aaron's, Price Rite and Northeast Grocery understand the revenue opportunity our kiosks present – 70% of cash payouts from the kiosks are spent in the store where they are located."

Through the partnership with Aaron's, a lease-to-own furniture, appliances and electronics company that provides quality products at affordable payments to customers, ecoATM will be piloting kiosks in 25 stores with larger rollout plans slated for next year.

ecoATM's expansion with Price Rite and NGI Stores will include up to 150 locations across the Northeast, providing the retailers' loyal customers with an accessible way to put cash in their pockets while running errands or shopping for groceries – meeting consumers where they are. ecoATM's rollout is slated for later this year and into 2025.

"At Tops, we believe in exploring opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint by investing in sustainable environmental practices, making this partnership with ecoATM a great way to continue these efforts," said Bill Thomas, Sustainability Specialist for Tops. "Our ongoing commitment to sustainability is met with enthusiasm and resolve every day as we work to ensure that we leave our communities—and our planet—better for the next generation, all while enabling our customers to contribute to these efforts."

Since 2009, ecoATM has helped recycle 50 million devices that kept 22 million pounds of e-waste out of landfills and reduced CO2 emissions by two million tons. With these partnerships, ecoATM's retail network now expands to 25 partners and over 70 mall groups, bringing e-waste recycling and cash-earning opportunities to more consumers – benefiting people and the planet.

About ecoATM Gazelle

ecoATM Gazelle is the global leader in mobile device re-commerce. ecoATM's rapidly growing footprint of more than 6,600 trade-in kiosks across the US offer instant cash for used smart devices. Gazelle is the leading online marketplace for refurbished device purchase and trade-in, providing certified, pre-owned devices in a simple, convenient way. Find a kiosk near you and price your device at https://www.ecoatm.com/.

SOURCE EcoATM, LLC