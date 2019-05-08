ecoATM's Payment-for-Electronic Devices Kiosks Expanding to New York City

Partnership with Davids Check Cashing brings Instant Self-Service Kiosks for Recycling and Reusing Smartphones to New York City

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ecoATM Gazelle, a world-leader in the reCommerce of consumer electronics, is excited to announce that its nationwide network of eco-friendly, payment-for-electronic devices kiosks are now available in New York City.

Located in Davids Check Cashing locations across the city, the ecoATM kiosks will provide New Yorkers a convenient trade-in service with immediate payment, and the assurance that the electronic devices, such as smartphones, iPads and iPods, they no longer need will not contribute to the growing e-waste crisis or end up in landfills.

"Expanding into America's largest city brings ecoATM Gazelle's financially and environmentally conscious way of instantly trading-in consumer electronic devices to millions of more people and furthers our mission as a company to reduce e-waste production globally," said Yanyan Ji, SVP of Marketing and GM of eCommerce at ecoATM Gazelle. "These kiosks provide an instant reward for our customers and the environment – consumers receive cash on the spot for their unused devices, while keeping them out of landfills."

Despite New York City's ban on e-waste from landfills since 2005, eighty-five percent of Americans are still either unaware, or do not care, that electronic waste (discarded phones, computers, electronics) make up the fastest-growing waste stream in the United States. In fact, electronics still account for 70 percent of landfills' toxic waste causing chemicals and elements like lead, mercury and barium to leach into the environment.

ecoATM Gazelle is working to reduce this trend and, with the help of its customers, has diverted over 20 million devices and counting from landfills – the equivalent positive impact on the environment as removing over 2,500 cars from the road or planting over four million trees around the world. This success has centered around offering a fair price for consumers' pre-owned devices.

Device pricing is determined by the model, specific condition, memory capacity and value in the second-hand markets. Each phone is instantly and carefully evaluated using a unique machine vision system, robotic electrical diagnostics, and artificial intelligence system all within the automated ecoATM kiosk.

Davids Check Cashing Locations with ecoATM Kiosks:

89 E 116th St, New York

2802 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York

458 W 55th St, New York

110 W 116th St, New York

3015 3rd Ave, Melrose

868 Prospect Ave, Woodstock

1534 Myrtle Ave , Bushwick

, Bushwick 1431 Broadway, Bushwick

581 Sutter Ave , East New York

, 2912 Stillwell Ave , Coney Island

, Coney Island 728 Amsterdam Ave, New York

279 East 161st Street, Bronx

460 Rockaway Ave, Bronx

For more information and pricing, please visit ecoatm.com.

About ecoATM Gazelle

The pioneer of reCommerce, ecoATM Gazelle offers an easy way for consumers to purchase certified pre-owned electronics as well as the ability to earn money for smartphones, tablets, and computers in two convenient ways: through the Gazelle.com online marketplace or at the over 3,500 ecoATM kiosks in malls and retail locations across the country. Learn more about ecoATM Gazelle at www.ecoatm.com and www.gazelle.com.

