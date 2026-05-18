Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces the results of its Invitation to Purchase its Notes for Cash

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR, THE DEALER MANAGERS AND THE INFORMATION AND TENDER AGENT TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND TO OBSERVE, ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS

LOMÉ, Togo, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ("ETI" or the "Offeror") announces the results of its invitation to eligible holders (the "Noteholders") of its outstanding U.S.$350,000,000 Fixed Rate Reset Tier 2 Sustainability Notes due 2031 (Rule 144A CUSIP: 27889PAB9; ISIN: US27889PAB94; Regulation S ISIN: XS2348420303) (the "Notes") to tender any and all of such Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "Offer"), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum dated 7 May 2026 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum").

The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 5.00 p.m. (New York City time) on 15 May 2026. As at the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror had received valid tenders of U.S.$207,966,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

On 12 May 2026, the Offeror successfully priced the U.S.$450,000,000 Fixed Rate Reset Tier 2 Nature Notes due 2036 (the "New Notes"), meaning that the New Financing Condition has been satisfied. Accordingly, the Offeror will accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered for purchase.

The Tender Offer Settlement Date in respect of the Notes accepted for purchase will be 19 May 2026. All Notes accepted for purchase will be cancelled and will not be reissued or resold. On 15 May 2026, the Offeror submitted an irrevocable notice of early redemption for the redemption of all Notes on 17 June 2026.

All documentation relating to the Offer, including the Tender Offer Memorandum and any amendments or supplements thereto, are available to Noteholders via the Transaction Website accessible at: https://projects.sodali.com/ETI, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration. The Offer is subject to offer restrictions in, among other countries, the United Kingdom, Italy and France, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Further information

Ecobank Development Corporation, Renaissance Capital Africa and Standard Chartered Bank (together, the "Dealer Managers") have been appointed by the Offeror to serve as dealer managers for the Offer. Sodali & Co Limited (the "Information and Tender Agent") has been appointed by the Offeror to act as the information and tender agent in connection with the Offer.

For additional information regarding the Offer, please contact Ecobank Development Corporation by email at [email protected], Renaissance Capital Africa by email at [email protected], and Standard Chartered Bank by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +44 20 7885 5739 / +1 212 667 0351 / +852 3983 8658 / +65 65578286. Requests for documents may be directed to the Information and Tender Agent via email: [email protected] or telephone: London: +44 20 4513 6933 / Stamford: +1 203 658 9457 / Hong Kong: +852 2319 4130.

SOURCE Ecobank Transnational Incorporated