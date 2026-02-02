ecobee Expands SmartBuildings Platform with New Multifamily API, Enhancing Flexibility and Control for Property Operators

API and Fleet Management offerings simplify HVAC control and integration

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the AHR Expo, ecobee announced an expansion to its SmartBuildings platform, offering a new SmartBuildings API for multifamily operators. The update gives property managers increased flexibility in how they manage HVAC performance across their portfolios and how ecobee thermostats integrate with existing Resident Experience Platforms (REPs) and building management systems. With enhanced platform compatibility and more control over HVAC behavior, property teams can optimize runtime, reduce energy consumption through improved load management, advance sustainability, and lower operational costs.

ecobee SmartBuildings Platform with New Multifamily API ecobee SmartBuildings Platform with New Multifamily API

The new SmartBuildings API enables direct integration with REPs, bringing ecobee's advanced analytics, automation, and energy management tools into systems that property management teams already use. For multifamily operators seeking a single dashboard with building-wide visibility, remote temperature control, and real-time alerts, ecobee continues to offer SmartBuildings Fleet Management. The addition of SmartBuildings API marks an important step in how building technology supports property operations of all sizes.

"The SmartBuildings API fundamentally improves how property teams manage building operations," said Audra Kinsley, VP of Revenue at ecobee. "Whether they choose to integrate ecobee directly into the platforms they already use or manage their portfolio through SmartBuildings Fleet Management, we're giving property managers simple, flexible options that make energy and building management easier."

Both offerings help property teams get started quickly, improve comfort and efficiency, and modernize systems without disrupting existing workflows. ecobee worked with leading property management and REP providers, to ensure smooth integration. Early pilot programs showed faster setup, better temperature control, and more reliable performance across multifamily buildings, improving comfort and energy savings for residents across entire portfolios.

The expanded SmartBuildings platform reflects the growing demand for connected building systems that unify energy use, resident comfort, and property operations into one easy-to-use interface. With practical tools built for multifamily portfolios, ecobee helps property teams manage energy smarter and deliver more comfortable, sustainable communities.

To learn more, please visit ecobee.com.

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 with a mission to simplify everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Since launching the world's first smart thermostat in 2009, ecobee has helped customers across North America save over 41.2 TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking all the homes in New York City off the grid for a year. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, protection, and conservation in mind. In 2021, ecobee joined Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions, and other power products. Generac and ecobee share a vision to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for customers and communities. The Generac and ecobee home is comfortable, secure, resilient, and efficient. For more information, visit www.ecobee.com .

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=10324AHR

SOURCE ecobee