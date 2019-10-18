EcoBiome Innovation Center Launches MyEcoBiome™ Personal Soil Health Test

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The EcoBiome Innovation Center, LLC, the nation's leading personal soil biology company, has announced the launch of MyEcoBiomeTM, a first-of-its kind personal soil microbial test. Based on comprehensive data analysis and research, a MyEcoBiome soil test will provide colony counts of specific microbes capable of releasing soil nutrients and minerals in a format that is easy-to-read and interpret.

The microbial soil test will provide customers with an objective measurement of the unique microbial profiles in their soil, water and other ecological samples. EcoBiome is a patent-pending and innovative testing platform that supports and promotes the discovery, identification and selection of never before seen microorganisms in the environment.

According to Marc Rodriguez, President of The EcoBiome Innovation Center, "there is a microorganism responsible for releasing every nutrient and mineral in the soil. The types of analysis needed to fully measure, interpret and solve soil health issues have been limited to chemical nutrient tests. These chemical tests are important but they are only half the solution. Now with MyEcoBiome, every person has the opportunity to know their personal soil cultures in a way that will be easy-to-understand and actionable. We are in an incredibly dynamic time in soil microbiology and we are excited to be at the leading-edge of bringing soil microbial technology directly to individuals as they begin to learn about their soil health."

MyEcoBiome's initial market segments will consist of residential homeowners and commercial users in turf, agriculture and specialty crops. Future offerings will be in petroleum and wastewater microbiology.

"MyEcoBiome is more than a test or series of reports, it is an innovative platform that offers individuals a new way to look at their environment and soil through their unique microbial profile. The potential to solve fundamental soil health and plant nutritional issues is enormous. We have worked diligently over years to develop a product that provides personalized, highly relevant information to individuals," said Marc Rodriguez. "MyEcoBiome represents the culmination of an extraordinary effort from The EcoBiome Innovation Center to provide a positive customer experience."

