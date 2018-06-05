ECOBOND® Paint, LLC Announces Launch of an Innovative New Technology, Their Specialty Paint OdorDefender™, as the Best Smoke Odor Eliminator in the Market

ARVADA, Colo., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive research and development, a revolutionary breakthrough allowed ECOBOND® Paint, LLC to successfully develop a smoke and odor blocking paint specially formulated as a defense and protection against odor, smoke & fumes from cigarette, pot, meth, fire, as well as pet and other annoying odors.

Smoke Odor Eliminator

"We are passionate about restoring our environment and protecting people from the hazards of smoke & odor with our patent-pending ECOBOND® OdorDefender™ paint technology. We are pleased to announce our latest breakthrough in smoke odor removal," stated James Barthel, President and creator of ECOBOND®. "As we researched the prevalence of this problem, we discovered facts and statistics on both the staggering number of cigarette as well as marijuana smokers, combined with scientific studies on an interesting phenomenon called 'Thirdhand Smoke', we knew we had to develop a solution, and I'm pleased to report that we have!", continued Barthel.

This is a widespread problem:

In 2016, the CDC reported that 37.8 MILLION U.S. adults were current cigarette smokers. This represents an estimated 14,590,800 households impacted by cigarette smoke.

In 2016, Gallup reported that over 40 MILLION U.S. adults say they smoke pot. This represents an estimated 15,440,000 households impacted by pot smoke.

Additionally, Thirdhand smoke consists of the tobacco residue from cigarettes, pot, and other products left behind after smoking, and builds up on surfaces and furnishings. The National Institute of Health found that these toxic brews can then reemit back into the air and recombine to form harmful compounds that remain at high levels long after smoking has stopped occurring.

Barthel commented, "Typically a revolutionary new breakthrough causes the price to be high, but because ECOBOND® OdorDefender™ uses a proprietary specialty formulation, we are now able to bring this to market at an affordable low price. The formulation includes resins, food-grade mineral additives, and alginate from seaweed; nature's most effective absorber of toxic pollutants. This powerful combination gives the peace of mind that odor issues will be sealed and blocked, while protecting human health."

In side-by-side comparisons ECOBOND® OdorDefender™ outperformed every leading product on the market in key areas including: price, coverage per square foot, odor blocking, odor absorption, and fire & mold resistance.

About ECOBOND®:

ECOBOND® Paint, LLC is the premier provider of environmental products focused on protecting human health from the dangers of lead, smoke & odor. With over 15 years in patented and proven success, the ECOBOND® family of products have served over 100,000 customers in the United States and Internationally.

To learn more visit www.OdorDefenderPaint.com

Media Contact

James Barthel, President

14045 W 66th Ave

Arvada, CO 80004

(303) 456-6977

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecobond-paint-llc-announces-launch-of-an-innovative-new-technology-their-specialty-paint-odordefender-as-the-best-smoke-odor-eliminator-in-the-market-300659700.html

SOURCE ECOBOND Paint, LLC