ECOBOND® Paint, LLC Defends HUD and Allegations That They Failed to Protect Children from Lead Paint Poisoning

ARVADA, Colo., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent article from The Southern Illinoisan, it was reported that "two new reports found that HUD didn't properly oversee inspections or removal of lead-based paint in public housing complexes across the country. While the article comes up against HUD, it needs to also be recognized that for years HUD has been allowing use of new innovative technologies such as ECOBOND® - Lead Defender® which seals and treats the lead and lead dust in lead-based paint and is widely specified by agencies nationwide and has been approved by many government agencies such as DOD, USACE, NOAA, FAA, and Colorado DOT, just to name a few.

The article continued to say that "The audits come as housing authorities in Southern Illinois and New York City face federal accusations of failing to inspect for lead-based paint and to remove it or clean it up where it's found, while falsely telling HUD they had done so."

ECOBOND® - Lead Defender® is classified as an Interim Lead Hazard Control which is commonly defined by US EPA/HUD and many state agencies as: "to reduce temporarily human exposure or likely exposure to lead-based paint hazards including specialized cleaning, repairs, maintenance, painting, temporary containment." [42 USC Chapter 63A – Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction 01/03/2012 (112-90)]

ECOBOND® - Lead Defender®, when applied as directed to interior or exterior structurally sound substrate, qualifies for use during Interim Control by providing lead hazard reduction as part of repair, lead maintenance, lead dust control, and painting as a sealant and primer or interior top coat.

In fact, it was recently reported that ECOBOND® Paint LLC entered into an agreement with Dr. Nicholas Basta from Ohio State University (OSU) a National Leading expert regarding the dangers of lead in the environment.

James M. Barthel, Creator of ECOBOND® Lead Defender® commented, "We are tremendously honored to have our lead paint treatment solution selected by Dr. Basta. ECOBOND® is the premier provider of environmental products focused on protecting human health from the dangers of lead and receiving the results from this research study from Ohio State University, validates the effectiveness of our patented a Lead Contaminated Surface Treatment (LCST), ECOBOND® Lead Defender®. This treatment effectively treats, and seals lead contaminated surfaces; thereby mitigating the potential for lead exposure hazards to humans and the environment."

Barthel continued, "The challenge we faced when researching this solution was that a Lead Contaminated Surface Treatment (LCST) must seal lead contamination on surfaces as well as facilitate treatment of the underlying lead."

The Lead Defender formula now includes Bitrex® a bitter-tasting additive to discourage oral contact which creates an added safety barrier to further protect children from lead poisoning by reducing the amount of paint chips or dust a child may ingest. Enjoy Peace of Mind from the Dangers of Lead Paint When You Use Our Proven & Patented ECOBOND® Family of Products to Mitigate Lead Dangers to Human Health.

