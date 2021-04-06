Ecobot Secures 2 New Investors to Accelerate Growth

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saas Ventures and Shadow Ventures have invested in Ecobot to help accelerate the growth of the platform. Ecobot is an environmental regulatory reporting platform that automatically performs calculations and quality assurance and control for natural resources ahead of construction projects.

The two new investors -- Saas Ventures and Shadow Ventures -- join Ecobot's lead seed investor Cofounders Capital and bring a wealth of additional experience to the table to help Ecobot scale its technology platform and sales teams.

SaaS Ventures is a leading seed stage venture capital firm focused on investing in enterprise technology companies in markets traditionally underserved by venture capital. They partner with top venture funds across the country to support entrepreneurs who can build category-defining technology companies. To-date, SaaS Ventures has made 65 investments in 24 states and Canada and is currently investing out of its second fund.

"As SaaS Ventures continues to invest in the future of industry, the impact it has on the environment continues to move to the forefront, making the associated regulation and compliance more important now than ever," said Seth Shuldiner, Partner, SaaS Ventures. "Ecobot has emerged as a trusted leader in the digitization of a broad array of field assessments AEC firms are required to conduct in the pre-construction process to remain compliant. We see an enormous opportunity to transform a previously manual process into one that is far more efficient, reliable and actionable, not only in wetland delineation but across all field science."

Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in seed-stage technology startups bringing innovation to the built environment with the goal of institutionalizing seed-stage investing. Its current portfolio is made up of companies solving some of the most difficult problems in construction and real estate with elegant and defensible technology.

Shadow Ventures is backed by a mix of strategic limited partners who represent some of the largest potential customers in the built environment. Their team of operators is dedicated to defragmenting and driving innovation in the built environment.

"As a former civil engineer, I have first-hand experience with the daily struggles environmental engineers and field scientists face to perform accurate and timely wetland delineation, regulatory reporting, and environmental surveys. The Ecobot solution is clearly the most advanced solution on the market to solve those challenges, offering an unprecedented user experience as demonstrated by Ecobot's impressive traction," said KP Reddy, Founder, Shadow Ventures. "The ability to help the industry tackle these challenges is especially important to us since there is a direct correlation to solving the massive problems facing our planet and the environment. I have no doubt the team's vision to become a holistic solution for environmental and natural resource compliance, planning, and operations will have a huge impact on the AEC industry for years to come."

Ecobot is the only cloud-based platform that provides true efficiency, accuracy, and reliability to environmental scientists, providing certainty around the environmental regulatory process, helping alleviate construction backlog. Thousands of regulatory reports flow through Ecobot each month, saving the construction industry significant time and money.

