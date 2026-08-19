Ecochillers Brings Expanded Thermal Solutions Portfolio to the Gradian Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradian Thermal Solutions, which recently launched as the unified parent brand of MAS HVAC, Daedex, DeepCoolAI and Ecochillers, today spotlighted the role Ecochillers plays within the platform, strengthening Gradian's position as one of the only end-to-end providers of thermal management solutions in the industry.

Ecochillers, which designs and manufactures industrial HVAC and process cooling equipment, was family-founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Jalisco, Mexico, with a U.S. presence in San Antonio and Laredo, Texas. Its product line includes the high efficiency, oil free centrifugal, Air-cooled and Water-cooled Chillers, with capacity up to 600 tons (3.5 MW), with modular systems up to 2,500 tons (9 MW), alongside Heat pumps, Condensing units, Air handlers, Cooling towers, Dry coolers and Heat exchangers. Ecochillers' equipment serves customers across industries such as data centers, healthcare, plastics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial process applications.

"Ecochillers brings many decades of manufacturing expertise and a product portfolio that complements the rest of the Gradian platform," said John Schneider, CEO, Gradian Thermal Solutions. "Their chiller and air handling capabilities round out our full-line offering and give customers even more options for customized thermal management solutions."

"Being part of Gradian gives us the opportunity to scale what we've built over the past 30 years, while joining an engineering-led platform that shares our focus on customer responsiveness," said Pedro Machain Garza, President and Founder. "We look forward to deploying our custom chiller expertise across a broader range of critical infrastructure projects as part of the Gradian family."

Ecochillers will continue to operate from its facilities in Jalisco, Mexico, and Texas as part of the Gradian platform.

About Gradian Thermal Solutions

Gradian is a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced thermal management solutions for mission-critical environments. The Company specializes in engineered-to-order products designed to meet complex customer requirements with high levels of customization and short lead times. Through its combined capabilities across MAS HVAC, Daedex, DeepCoolAI, and Ecochillers, Gradian offers a comprehensive portfolio of liquid cooling, air handling, chiller, and modular HVAC solutions for mission-critical environments. For more news and information about Gradian, please visit gradiansolutions.com.

About Ecochillers

Ecochillers is a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial HVAC and process cooling solutions, serving demanding and mission-critical applications across North America. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Jalisco, Mexico, the company has built a strong reputation for engineering expertise, reliability, customization, and responsive service. Ecochillers offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes water-cooled and air-cooled chillers, modular cooling systems, heat pumps, condensing units, air handling equipment, cooling towers, thermoregulators, and heat exchangers. Its solutions serve industries such as data centers, healthcare, plastics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial processes. Now part of Gradian Thermal Solutions, Ecochillers combines its established manufacturing capabilities and deep chiller expertise with Gradian's broader thermal management platform to deliver integrated, high-performance cooling solutions.

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SOURCE Gradian Thermal Solutions