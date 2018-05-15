EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ - The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings

In today's IoT age, data can transform a company's operations – providing significant benefits to all stakeholders, whether enterprise customers, original equipment manufacturers or facility management service providers. To address their needs, EcoEnergy Insights envisioned a powerful, cloud-based platform overseen by talented analysts with extensive domain expertise.

The result is CORTIX, which understands and contextualizes IoT and business data for buildings. The benefits are multifold: providing actionable insights to help buildings run smoothly, keep occupants comfortable, even contribute to their safety through alarm monitoring, all while reducing operational costs and boosting efficiency – making products and services more intelligent, connected, and efficient.

Mansoor Ahmad, managing director at EcoEnergy Insights said, "Having delivered over 2 billion kWh in energy savings so far, EcoEnergy Insights is now ready for the next big leap. I am confident CORTIX will not only enhance our offering but open new opportunities in the rapidly growing Building IoT industry. We look forward to continually developing CORTIX to offer greater value to our customers."

In addition to delivering results today, CORTIX helps predict future business setbacks that may have unintended costs. It does this by employing advanced machine learning so that as outcomes of its recommendations are fed back in, CORTIX "learns" their effectiveness and uses this information to predict similar situations in the future. The more outcomes are fed back in, the more it improves its effectiveness. The platform is also product-agnostic, allowing seamless connections to various building assets – regardless of configuration. As operations expand, the platform does as well, to accommodate additional quantities and categories of data.

Currently, CORTIX processes over 150 million records per day, understanding assets and building behavior in over 2,300 cities worldwide. This multi-year, multi-geography data enables CORTIX to better understand and predict environmental impacts on building operations. CORTIX also optimizes a building's operations by contextualizing data based on industry, building type, and different spaces within the building.

CORTIX has the ability to transform buildings and remotely located assets, enabling greater savings and fewer service calls, and better safety and experiences for all occupants. Visit www.cortix.ai to get started.

About EcoEnergy Insights and CORTIX™

EcoEnergy Insights is a leading provider of outcome-based services to some of the world's largest enterprises in industries such as retail, restaurants, hospitality, banking and water utilities. Its technology platform, CORTIX™, leverages a combination of advanced software and expert human analytics to uncover insights and use them to achieve results across sites, multiple industries and a range of geographies. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. For more information about EcoEnergy Insights and CORTIX™, visit their websites www.ecoenergyinsights.com and www.cortix.ai.

