Ecoer, a Technology-Driven HVAC Manufacturer, Celebrates 10 Years and Honors Our Premier Partners While Building the Future of Comfort

DALLAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoer, the technology-driven HVAC manufacturer known for redefining residential comfort through intelligent engineering, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Marking a decade of innovation, partnership, and growth, Ecoer is recognizing the distributors, contractors, and homeowners who have helped establish the company as a leading technology-driven HVAC manufacturer while reaffirming its commitment to shaping the future of HVAC technology.

Founded in 2016, Ecoer was built on a simple but disciplined belief: a technology-driven HVAC manufacturer should deliver indoor comfort with the same certainty as the infrastructure that supports a home. Over the past ten years, the company has challenged long-standing industry inconsistencies by developing systems that deliver greater stability, predictability, and accountability throughout the entire HVAC lifecycle-from installation and commissioning to service and long-term operation.

Leading the Industry as a Technology-Driven HVAC Manufacturer

"Reaching our 10-year milestone is about much more than celebrating our achievements," said Louis Ing, Founder and CEO of Ecoer. "It's about recognizing the incredible partners who believed in our vision and helped us bring a new standard of comfort to homeowners across the country. Our distributors, contractors, and customers have been the driving force behind everything we've accomplished. We are deeply grateful for their trust, loyalty, and commitment. As we look ahead, we remain focused on advancing our role as a technology-driven HVAC manufacturer by developing systems that make HVAC smarter, more reliable, and easier for our distributors and contractors to install, service, and support."

As a technology-driven HVAC manufacturer, Ecoer has spent the past decade solving some of the HVAC industry's most persistent challenges. Through its inverter-driven technology, Ecoer systems continuously adjust performance to maintain precise indoor comfort, delivering enhanced energy efficiency, balanced humidity control, quieter operation, and more consistent temperatures than conventional systems.

The company further transformed installation reliability with its Automatic Refrigerant Charging Technology, helping contractors achieve optimal system performance from day one by reducing one of the industry's most common sources of inefficiency and service issues.

Ecoer's commitment to long-term system performance also led to the development of ESS (Ecoer Smart Service). This integrated IoT platform provides real-time performance monitoring, proactive diagnostics, and data-driven service insights. By helping contractors identify potential issues before they become major problems, ESS enables a more preventative approach to HVAC service and a better ownership experience for homeowners.

The impact of these innovations extends throughout Ecoer's distribution network. Partners have leveraged Ecoer's technology-driven approach to grow their businesses and expand their presence in the rapidly growing inverter-driven HVAC market. Companies such as Star AC Supply have experienced significant success, including doubling sales in the small inverter market while delivering enhanced value to contractors and homeowners alike.

As Ecoer celebrates this milestone, the technology-driven HVAC manufacturer remains firmly focused on the future. Continued investment in advanced system intelligence, connected technologies, installation consistency, and service optimization will help Ecoer and its partners meet the evolving demands of homeowners seeking greater comfort, efficiency, and peace of mind.

Over the past decade, Ecoer has demonstrated that residential HVAC can be both highly efficient and exceptionally dependable. By aligning engineering, installation, and service into one accountable ecosystem, Ecoer has established a new benchmark for what homeowners and contractors should expect from modern comfort systems.

As the company begins its next chapter, one message remains at the heart of its anniversary celebration: Thank you to our distributors, contractors, and homeowners for ten years of partnership, innovation, and shared success. The best is yet to come.

About Ecoer

Ecoer is a technology-driven HVAC manufacturer dedicated to delivering dependable, energy-efficient, and intelligent residential comfort solutions. Since 2016, Ecoer has helped contractors, distributors, and homeowners achieve superior performance through inverter-driven HVAC systems, Automatic Refrigerant Charging Technology, and its ESS (Ecoer Smart Service) platform. By integrating engineering, installation, and service into one accountable ecosystem, Ecoer continues to set a higher standard for modern residential HVAC technology.

Comfort. Perfected.

Mark Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE Ecoer