EcoFlow celebrates Amazon Prime Big Deal Days with some of its best prices ever

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is offering unbeatable prices on its best-selling portable power stations and more during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day.

From Oct. 8-9, customers can receive up to $3,199 off EcoFlow's best-selling portable power stations. These stations are an ideal way to prepare for extreme weather and power outages, and to supercharge seasonal activities with compact portable power stations, perfect for road trips, tailgating and outdoor events.

Exclusive deals include:

DELTA 2 : Save $540 on this versatile, lightweight power station with 1kWh of energy storage. It can power over 90% of appliances and charge seven times faster than competitors. Pair it with the 220W solar panel to capture up to 25% more energy, and you can also receive $900 off.

DELTA 2 Max: Receive $800 off DELTA 2 Max, the ultimate gas-free solar generator boasting a 2048Wh capacity and keeping your essentials running when you need them most. When bundled with a 220W solar panel, customers can get $1,100 off, and $1,399 when bundled with a 400W solar panel.

Receive off DELTA 2 Max, the ultimate gas-free solar generator boasting a 2048Wh capacity and keeping your essentials running when you need them most. When bundled with a 220W solar panel, customers can get off, and when bundled with a 400W solar panel. DELTA Pro : Save up to $1,500 on DELTA Pro, a trusted and dependable solution for home backup and emergency preparedness. With a total capacity of 3.6kWh (expandable to 25kWh), it can power your home for days. Pair it with the 400W solar panel to achieve optimal efficiency, rain or shine, and save $1,600 .

DELTA Pro: Save up to $1,500 on DELTA Pro, a trusted and dependable solution for home backup and emergency preparedness. With a total capacity of 3.6kWh (expandable to 25kWh), it can power your home for days. Pair it with the 400W solar panel to achieve optimal efficiency, rain or shine, and save $1,600.

RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Pro, and RIVER 2 Max 500: For only $189, customers can purchase RIVER 2 and a 45W solar panel, the RIVER 2 Pro for only $379, or the RIVER 2 Max 500 for $279. EcoFlow's RIVER series features the top-selling portable power station under 1kWh. These lightweight powerhouses are perfect for fueling tailgates and fit snugly into small cars, vans and RVs for seamless on-the-go charging.

GLACIER and Extra Battery: Save $300 on the industry's first portable cooler and ice maker. In addition to keeping food cold, this portable car refrigerator can also bring you 18 solid ice cubes in 12 minutes with a powerful compressor. With this deal, enjoy a 40-hour extended run time with the 298Wh plug-in battery.

These deals and others are available through the EcoFlow website and the EcoFlow Amazon Store.

As part of EcoFlow's commitment to making its award-winning power solutions accessible to customers however and wherever they prefer to shop, the company has recently partnered with Costco to offer the EcoFlow DELTA Pro — its powerful whole-home backup system — at 33 new stores across 10 states.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

