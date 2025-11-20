Offers include savings on the newly launched RAPID Mag Qi2.2 Series for iPhone users — a sleek, high-speed magnetic power bank to give the gift of power this holiday season

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, is gearing up for Black Friday with its biggest sale of the year. Shoppers can enjoy major savings on its top-selling portable power stations, ideal for road trips, backyard gatherings, or home preparedness.

Running now through December 8, EcoFlow's Black Friday event features exclusive online deals available on its official website, Amazon storefront, and other major retail partners.

EcoFlow charges into Black Friday with exclusive deals on its best-selling power solutions, up to 80% off. Just in time for Black Friday, EcoFlow is elevating its RAPID Mag series by unveiling two groundbreaking Qi2.2-certified models, delivering a faster, clutter-free experience, making them an ideal gift this holiday season.

As winter storms and grid outages become more frequent across the country, consumers can save more than $2,500 on the DELTA Pro Ultra X, EcoFlow's newest whole-home power solution. It provides expandable, and fast backup power for heavy-load systems such as HVAC units and EV chargers, and can be installed within just seven days after schedualing. The DELTA Pro Ultra X offers homeowners peace of mind and true energy independence when it matters most.

Additional deals on best-sellers include:

DELTA Pro Ultra: Save over $2,000 on EcoFlow's most popular whole-home energy system, featuring expandable capacity and instant backup functionality during power outages.

DELTA Pro 3: Save over $1,600 on this portable 4000W power station, featuring 120V/240V output, ultra-quiet operation, and expandable capacity to power everything from refrigerators to power tools effortlessly.

DELTA 3 Ultra Plus (3072Wh): Save over $1,400 on this premium portable power station, featuring Smart Output Priority that automatically prioritizes powering critical devices. It runs essential devices for up to two days and includes dual solar and generator charging options.

DELTA 3 Max Plus (2048Wh): Save over $800 on this newly launched 2kWh portable power station, delivering 3600W of output to power up to 99% of household appliances for 4-8 hours (also equipped with Smart Output Priority).

TRAIL 300 DC: Save over $100 on this ultra-compact, lightweight DC-only power station built for spontaneous adventures. Delivering 300W of output across five ports, the TRAIL 300 DC keeps your phones, cameras, and lights powered simultaneously. Designed for grab-and-go portability, it matches the freedom and flexibility of wherever your next trail leads.

Just in time for Black Friday, EcoFlow is elevating its RAPID Mag series by unveiling two groundbreaking Qi2.2-certified models—its most advanced magnetic wireless chargers yet. Engineered for seamless compatibility with the latest iPhones, including the iPhone 17, these chargers promise unparalleled speed and convenience.

With sleek, travel-friendly designs, the new lineup delivers a faster, clutter-free experience, making it an ideal gift this holiday season.

The RAPID Mag Qi2.2 Series includes:

RAPID Mag Qi2.2 Power Bank (10000mAh): One of the first Qi2.2-certified portable chargers, offering 25W magnetic wireless charging—over three times faster than Qi1. Includes a built-in 36W USB-C cable and supports multi-device charging.

RAPID Mag Qi2.2 3-in-1 Desktop Charger: Powers an entire Apple ecosystem at once—25W for iPhone (Series 12–17), 5W for Apple Watch (Ultra Series, SE Series, and Series 1–11), and 5W for AirPods (Pro, 4/3/2)—all in a foldable, pocket-sized design.

During EcoFlow's Black Friday event, shoppers can save up to 30% on the RAPID Mag Qi2.2 Series, available now on EcoFlow website and EcoFlow Amazon store.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us .

