EcoFlow Closes Out 2024 with Year-End Deals and First-Ever User Annual Report Revealing Major Energy and Power Bill Savings

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power, and eco-friendly energy solutions company today unveiled its "WattAYear" user annual summary report revealing its customers generated significant savings when it comes to their power bills and carbon footprint. The report coincides with the launch of EcoFlow's exclusive year-end promotions on its best-selling products to celebrate the holiday season with customers and reinforce the company's ongoing commitment to making renewable energy accessible to more people.

By harnessing data from the global EcoFlow App user database, WattAYear provides insights on energy consumption, cost, performance and sustainability. Highlights from the report reveal that:

Generating Power While Cutting Costs: EcoFlow users generated at least 15,000 MWh of solar power (1), totaling roughly $2.34 million in savings on electric bills (2).

Reducing Emissions: With 15,000 MWh power generated through solar, it indicates carbon reduction by more than 5,600 tons, equivalent to 175,889 trees planted (3).

With 15,000 MWh power generated through solar, it indicates carbon reduction by more than 5,600 tons, equivalent to 175,889 trees planted (3). Protecting Families: EcoFlow protected families in the U.S. more than 2,000 times by successfully delivering storm alerts to those equipped with the company's whole-home integrated Smart Home Panel 2. The alerts send a message to customers' connected EcoFlow batteries to fully charge and store energy ahead of any potential power outages from forecasted severe weather in the area.

EcoFlow has empowered 4.5 million families with durable, sustainable and cost-effective power solutions. Its portable energy solutions ensure everything from critical devices to entire households can remain up and running during power outages, while also powering seamless travel and outdoor adventure.

To celebrate the holiday season, EcoFlow is offering new deals through December 27th, with savings of up to 55% on top-rated products. Whether you're looking to invest in a home power solution to ensure peace of mind this winter or looking for last-minute gift ideas, EcoFlow has a solution for everyone. Products are available on EcoFlow's website and Amazon.

Time-limited exclusive deals include:

DELTA Pro: Save at least 41% on DELTA Pro, the choice of 200,000 families. Offering 3.6kWh storage capacity, it can power your home for days, ensuring your warm peace of mind during the winter holiday.

DELTA 2: Save at least 45% on DELTA 2, a top choice for portable power stations within the 2kWh range, delivering reliable power from home heating to winter adventures, with unmatched flexibility for all your energy needs.

RIVER 2: Save at least 30% off on RIEVR 2, an ideal entry-level power station under 1kWh, offering ultimate balance between power and portability.

RAPID 5000 mAh: Grab the EcoFlow's newly launched Qi-2 magnetic power bank for only $44.99 , a perfect stocking stuffer gift for families and friends.

To learn more about EcoFlow's User Energy Summary Campaign, visit EcoFlow WattAYear. For an overview of EcoFlow's year-end highlights, click here to explore EcoFlow's 2024 at a Glance.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough – for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 4.5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

(1) 15 GWh is derived from EcoFlow App user data on a global basis, which currently covers only around half of EcoFlow total users around the world.

(2) Based on the assumption that the global average electricity consumption for 2024 is $0.154 per kWh.

(3) Grounded in internal research that generating 1 kWh of power through solar indicates around 2.67 kg of carbon reduction, equivalent to 0.0117 trees planted.

