EcoFlow is Ready to Deliver Portable Power Stations When Hurricane Season Comes

The sales tax break officially waived taxes on select disaster preparedness supplies, including flashlights, radios, batteries, and portable generators under $1,000. EcoFlow however, took it a step further, exempt the tax from its flagship product – the EcoFlow DELTA Portable Power Station, typically listed at $1,399, as well as all accessories.

During the sales window, EcoFlow saw a three-fold increase in purchases in Florida after offering the expanded tax exemption on portable power stations - indicating that these incentives do spur consumer preparedness.

"What we did during the Florida Sales Tax Holiday will not be a one-off event," said Jenny Zhang, Global Marketing Director at EcoFlow. "As extreme weather events become more frequent, and both state and federal governments incentivize individuals' resilience and disaster preparedness plans, it is up to EcoFlow to take on a bigger role to help out those in need."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 2021 is projected to experience an "above normal" Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters at NOAA predict 13 to 20 storms, with six to 10 potentially becoming hurricanes. Besides Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and North Carolina are among the states most likely to be hit by hurricanes.

For immediate response capabilities, be it through product donation or nonprofit collaboration, EcoFlow is monitoring severe weather and daily forecast reports in all hurricane-prone states starting from June 1, the first day of the 2021 hurricane season. Moreover, EcoFlow is ready to match and go beyond any state's disaster preparedness sales tax exemption by waiving taxes on its products, regardless of the state-issued price cap.

EcoFlow has long played an active role in extreme weather assistance. In February 2021, EcoFlow donated portable power stations to communities and nonprofit organizations like the Houston Foodbank to support those hit by the Texas snowstorm and suffered from the power outages that followed.

EcoFlow will launch two products this coming July through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The new products will introduce to the world an integrated portable home battery ecosystem, featuring multiple resources to help achieve self-sufficiency.

"To do giveaways is one thing, but in order to really make a difference, we need to develop home power solutions that can work under extreme conditions, and we are doing exactly that with the upcoming product launches in July," Zhang said.

