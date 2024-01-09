EcoFlow Launches DELTA Pro Ultra at CES 2024, the World's First Smart Hybrid Whole-House Battery Generator

Offers the highest capacity whole-house battery generator available with up to one month of power backup

Simple, flexible and reliable solution works with multiple energy sources for many scenarios, including whole-home backup, solar power storage, RVs and outdoor activities

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today at CES 2024 launched DELTA Pro Ultra, the world's most powerful smart hybrid whole-house battery generator and backup system. This innovative product has been recognized as a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree for its exceptional design and groundbreaking technology.

Ecoflow DELTA Pro Ultra offers the highest capacity whole-house battery generator available with up to one month of power backup. With an unrivaled capacity of 6kWh, 7200W output and 5.6kW of solar input, DELTA Pro Ultra can run an entire home. Its stackable design allows for quick expansion of storage and output. While its compatibility with a variety of energy sources, including solar and gas, caters to a wide range of power needs.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra is a residential power backup system designed for both extended outages and daily use. With an unrivaled single-unit capacity of 6kWh, 7200W output and 5.6kW of solar input, it can run an entire home. Its stackable design allows for quick expansion of storage and output. While its compatibility with a variety of energy sources, including solar and gas, caters to a wide range of power needs.

EcoFlow is also launching Smart Home Panel 2, offering an easy way to fully integrate Delta Pro Ultra with any home for quick grid-to-backup transition with auto switch-over. It also optimizes energy use, reducing costs and extending backup through intelligent analysis and solar utilization.

"In the face of increasing energy insecurity due to grid failures and extreme weather, we have developed DELTA Pro Ultra along with Smart Home Panel 2 to address these challenges," said Brian Essenmacher, EcoFlow's head of North American business development. "We aim to empower individuals with the freedom to choose the best power solutions in daily use for their households and give them peace of mind during power outages."

Works Across Energy Sources to Meet the Demands of Your Entire Household

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra is a flexible solution providing essential power to fit a range of consumer needs. Whether intended for daily use or to prepare for the unexpected, DELTA Pro Ultra boasts an unrivaled capacity from 6kWh to 90kWh – enough essential whole-home power for two days to a month.

With 7200W output, a single unit can run your entire home, including large home appliances like HVAC systems. When combined with EcoFlow's new Smart Home Panel 2, the system can be scaled up to 21.6kW of output, enough to power the largest, most-demanding households.

The DELTA Pro Ultra can be charged through AC power, solar panels and gas generators, offering maximum flexibility and extended backup time. This creates a highly resilient energy solution, providing users with peace of mind in any scenario. For solar users, the DELTA Pro Ultra seamlessly integrates with both existing rooftop solar systems and flexible solar panels, featuring solar input from 5.6kW up to 16.8kW.

Safe and Reliable with a 10+ Year Lifespan

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra ensures uninterrupted power switchover in as little as 0ms for devices directly connected to the inverter, safeguarding vulnerable electronic equipment 24/7. When paired with Smart Home Panel 2, it delivers a fully automated whole-home switchover in under 20ms, ensuring a seamless transition during power outages.

A robust battery management system ensures DELTA Pro Ultra's safety and longevity. The inverter features EcoFlow's patented X-Cooling technology, utilizing a groundbreaking heat-dissipating system that increases efficiency by 50 percent, reduces noise and extends component lifespan. Its EV-grade LFP battery chemistry allows for over 10 years of daily use, with 3,500 discharge cycles before reaching 80 percent of original capacity.

Uninterrupted Backup, Advanced Energy Management and Lower Power Bills

With Smart Home Panel 2, users can experience uninterrupted power backup with automatic switchover, energy consumption monitoring, charging scheduling and lower electricity bills – all controlled via the EcoFlow app. The panel provides 12 loads of circuit-level control for managing individual appliances separately, offering complete access to whole-house energy usage.

The intelligent Storm Guard feature, powered by Weatherbit, automatically monitors weather systems to prioritize power backup in case of an approaching storm.

Whole-Home Power has Never Been so Convenient and Easy to Install

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra was designed for simplicity and accessibility. It's ready to use straight out of the box, and is part of an open ecosystem that can grow and evolve to meet our customers' changing demands over time.

For a simple home connection, a transfer switch or inlet box is all you need. Alternatively, for a comprehensive solution, installing EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2 is as straightforward as adding a subpanel – a task manageable for any electrician.

EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra is also suitable for off-grid power solutions, thanks to its modular and portable design, including RVs and tiny homes. Neither the battery nor inverter require permanent wall mounting and can be transported for camping, tailgating and other outdoor activities.

An Intelligent and Integrated Home Energy Future

As an industry leader, EcoFlow is pioneering the integration of commercial-grade and electric vehicle technologies into home energy solutions for the first time.

Harnessing the power of four foundational technology platforms — Energy Charging and Discharging, Energy Expansion Technology, Smart Energy Management System Platform, and Safety Technology Platform — EcoFlow is dedicated to elevating the energy experience for its customers through unparalleled in-house innovation.

"For instance, EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra, featuring Energy Expansion Technology, provides users with extensive customization options, allowing them to harness energy from various sources such as the grid, solar and gas. We see it is the starting point for a whole realm of possibilities," Essenmacher said.

Looking ahead, these technologies will converge to deliver a fully integrated, cloud-enabled energy experience. Users can effortlessly manage power generation, allocation, storage and appliances across EcoFlow and third-party devices through intuitive web and app interfaces.

Availability

DELTA Pro Ultra will be available starting Jan. 9 on the EcoFlow website and Amazon.com. Users can purchase DELTA Pro Ultra (inverter and battery) for $4999. The Smart Home Panel 2 is available for purchase at $1599, or as a bundled package with DELTA Pro Ultra for $6399 until February 9. After that date, prices are $5799 for DELTA Pro Ultra, $1899 for Smart Home Panel 2 and $7499 for the DELTA Pro Ultra bundle.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

