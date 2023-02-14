EcoFlow Launches RIVER 2 Pro in Europe, Bringing Big Power in a Small Package

The 768Wh portable power station comes with fast charging capability and a 10-year lifespan.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today released the RIVER 2 Pro portable power station in European Markets. As the highest capacity model in the RIVER 2 Series of best-in-class entry-level power stations, RIVER 2 Pro delivers a guaranteed basic power supply enhanced by EcoFlow's X-Stream fast-charge technology.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station

Starting today, RIVER 2 Pro is available in Europe on EcoFlow's official webstores, the brand's Amazon store and local distributors for €799 (£749). Users can also bundle RIVER 2 Pro with compatible EcoFlow solar panels for a sustainable way to meet their energy needs. Moreover, from Feb 14th to 20th, users who purchase RIVER 2 Pro or its bundle on the brand's official webstore will receive a doubled amount of EcoCredits, which can be redeemed as coupons.

"As energy insecurity continues to grow in Europe, RIVER 2 Pro ensures our European users have access to a reliable basic level of power wherever and whenever they should need it." said Bruce Wang, CEO of EcoFlow. "It offers grab-and-go power not only for unexpected emergencies, but also for spontaneous adventures, reinforcing EcoFlow's commitment to making life better through meaningful innovation."

Industry-leading Charging Speed and Flexible Charging Methods

With EcoFlow's X-Stream technology, RIVER 2 Pro can be fully recharged by wall sockets from 0 to 100% in just 70 minutes, five times faster than the industry average. As a result, during extended outages, users can quickly charge to sufficient power levels when the electricity supply temporarily restores, or power unplanned day trips even at the last minute.

In addition to wall outlet charging, RIVER 2 Pro also supports car charging, USB-C charging and solar charging. With a maximum 220W solar input, RIVER 2 Pro can be fully topped up via solar panel in as little as four hours, providing clean, sustainable energy when blackouts hit or during outdoor activities.

10 Years of Reliable Power

Equipped with advanced LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries that can operate under extreme temperatures, RIVER 2 Pro possesses a lifespan of 3,000 cycles, six times longer than the industry average of 500 cycles. As a result, RIVER 2 Pro can provide reliable energy for approximately 10 years if used one cycle per day.

Along with RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max, RIVER 2 Pro received TÜV Rheinland's 'Reliable Charger' certification, becoming the industry's first portable power station to be certified by the global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification services. Users can find peace of mind in the knowledge that RIVER 2 Pro has passed all of TÜV Rheinland's rigorous safety testing procedures.

Power 80% of High-wattage Home Appliances

With a maximum AC output of 800W, RIVER 2 Pro can run devices of up to 1600W with EcoFlow's X-Boost mode on, sufficient for 80% of heavy-duty appliances like hair dryers, microwaves and electric kettles. Covering all essential appliances, RIVER 2 Pro provides an ideal portable energy source whether it's needed during a blackout or in the great outdoors.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way individuals and families access energy by providing reliable, accessible and renewable power solutions. Today, EcoFlow has operational headquarters in the United States, Germany and Japan, with more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. In Europe, EcoFlow's products are now available in all 44 countries and regions, supported by a network of over 800 local retailers.

