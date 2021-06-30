EcoFlow to Launch Industry-First Portable Home Battery on Kickstarter this July

Pre-orders will be live on the Kickstarter page and EcoFlow's website, with fulfillment to be processed later this year.

"What separates the DELTA Pro from what's currently available on the market is that it comes along with a series of add-ons," said Thomas Chen, R&D Director at EcoFlow, "With solar panels, wind turbines, smart generators, and extra batteries, the DELTA Pro can be its own ecosystem and achieve self-sufficiency. This will be critical when it comes to disaster and emergency situations."

EcoFlow is introducing the DELTA Pro into a growing category. The global market has seen an increase in the demand of home battery in recent years. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global residential battery market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% and reach $23.03 billion by 2026.

It is this growing demand that EcoFlow seeks to capture as it launches the DELTA Pro on Kickstarter. Its predecessor, the EcoFlow DELTA, raised over two million dollars during the brand's 2019 crowdfunding campaign. Coupled with the 2020 launch of the EcoFlow RIVER, these Kickstarters catapulted EcoFlow to become one of the leaders in the portable power industry.

"The connection between EcoFlow and the Kickstarter community is invaluable," said Chen. "It is a community of tech-savvy first adopters who map their own courses – and those are exactly the qualities we see among EcoFlow customers looking to take power into their own hands as they create their home resilience plans. We have supreme confidence the Kickstarter community will react positively to the EcoFlow DELTA Pro, as it is something that hasn't been done by the industry yet."

SOURCE EcoFlow Inc.