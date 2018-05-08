EcoFlow Unveils RIVER Bank: First-of-its-Kind, Airplane-Friendly, Modular Portable Power Station

RIVER Bank's unique modular design with interchangeable sub-modules (AC Module & Car Module) allows energy to flow through the units for combined power capacity and accommodates a variety of charging ports. For Qi-standard devices, the position free wireless charging delivers a 10W quick charge – up to two times faster than wall charging. To comply with FAA regulations, EcoFlow created stackable battery pack modules, each containing between 40 and 100Wh (the FAA limits multiple carry-on battery packs to 100Wh capacity), though the modules can be stacked to transfer power between each other. Providing a combined total power of nearly 200Wh – RIVER Bank can recharge a laptop 1-4 times, a tablet 3-6 times, a phone 9-30 times and a DSLR camera 10-25 times (depending on module configuration and device model).

"After a successful launch of RIVER, EcoFlow's first portable power station, we are thrilled to bring the next generation of smart, clean portable power to the market," said Eli Harris, cofounder and CEO of EcoFlow. "RIVER Bank allows consumers to travel the world without having to worry about their power needs and furthers our long-term mission for widespread adoption of clean energy."

Created to meet the on-the-go power needs of business travelers, proAV professionals, photographers, outdoor enthusiasts, everyday consumers, and more, RIVER Bank is versatile and can charge everything from smartphones and laptops to cameras and speakers, and can even jump-start a car. It can easily be recharged by plugging into a wall socket, connecting to a car lighter, EcoFlow's portable solar panels or by stacking the modules to charge each other. RIVER Bank's compact, flexible design allows consumers to charge all their devices everywhere they go, even in the most remote locations. Designed by several of the world's leading battery engineers, RIVER Bank follows the most stringent safety measures in the industry.

Product specs include:

Main Module

Battery Chemistry: Lithium-Ion cylindrical

Capacity: 94Wh, 25600mAh at 3.7V

Weight: 2lbs

Shelf-life: 6 months

Qi-Standard and Position Free Wireless Charging: 10W (Compatible Apple and Samsung devices)

2x USB-C port (bidirectional): Max 60W per port input or output (120W total)

2x USB (QC 3.0): Max 24W per port input or output (48W total)

USB Hub for Data Transfer: For hard disk and USB drive

LED Screen Display

Temperature of Operation: -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit

Safety Protections: Thermal and overload management

Environmental Adaptability: IP65 waterproof battery case

Stackable Function: Main Module can be stacked with either the AC Module or Car Module for combined capacity

Recharge from Sub Module: Main Module can be charged by either the AC Module or Car Module

Pricing: $199

Car Module

Battery chemistry: Lithium ion polymer

Capacity: 44Wh

USB-C port (bidirectional): Max 60W per port input or output

Car jump start port: 10x in one charge

Pricing: $99

AC Module

Battery chemistry: Lithium ion cylindrical

Capacity: 94Wh, 25600mAh at 3.7V

USB-C port (bidirectional): Max 60W per port input or output

AC port: 100W

Pricing: $149

Optional accessories include:

Solar Chargers

The perfect companion for conveniently charging USB devices like tablets and phones on the go or off the grid, EcoFlow offers a range of solar products to complement its portable power stations and other devices. EcoFlow solar chargers are currently available in 50W and 21W capacities.

Solar Capacity: 21W, 50W

Power Output: Total 5V up to 2.4A (12W) regulated

Weight: 1.04lb, 4.2lb

Pricing: $159.99 , $299.99

EcoFlow's first product, RIVER, launched on Indiegogo raising over one million dollars and delivering product to 49 countries in less than one month of campaign close. To sign up for pre-order of this first-of-its kind portable power station, RIVER Bank, please visit Indiegogo – shipping this summer/fall to Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a revolutionary portable power company that is reinventing the way the world accesses energy. As makers of industry-first, smart and powerful portable power products, EcoFlow's mission is to harness powerful and new technologies to foster inclusion and help raise standards of living in areas of the world where power shortages stunt economic growth and development.

A privately held multinational company, EcoFlow has offices in San Francisco, CA and Shenzhen, China. Visit www.ecoflow.com to learn more about its first two products, RIVER and RIVER Bank. Follow them on Twitter @EcoFlowTech, and Facebook.

