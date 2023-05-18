Ecofriendly Sun Care Brand VitaSea Launches E-Commerce Website with Five Sustainable Products for Sensitive Skin

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VitaSea announces the launch of its e-commerce website with five hero sun care products made for those with an active, outdoor lifestyle and an appreciation for environmental conservation. Formulated with sustainable and biodegradable ingredients, VitaSea products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and suitable for even the most sensitive skin. Every safe and efficacious product offers a pleasant sensorial experience.

VitaSea Sun Care Collection
VitaSea's signature scent is a naturally-derived, quintessential ocean fragrance that captures the essence of the sea with a hint of Ylang Ylang, Jasmine, Lime Blossom, with finishing notes of woody Vetiver and Sandalwood. Fresh, bright and inviting; slightly addictive and never disappointing, it sets a new standard in what sun care should smell like.

VitaSea is the next adventure for Noodle & Boo founder and entrepreneur Christine Burger. Whereas Noodle & Boo's philanthropic focus is children in need, VitaSea's purpose is to bring awareness and resources to the most urgent environmental concerns of our time. Leveraging twenty years of product development expertise comes a complete line of premium daily sun protection made with natural goodness from the sea and antioxidant rich vitamins.

Offering 100% mineral and clear coverage sunscreens, every formula adheres to Hawaii Reef Compliant Act 104 and does not contain Oxybenzone or Octinoxate. For face and body, the line includes an Ultra Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 30, Ultra Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, Sunshine Warrior Sunscreen Super Spray SPF 50, and After Sun Replenishing Cream.

Developed with nutrient-rich moisturizers, each SPF formula leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated. Key ingredients Vitamins E & C are antioxidants that neutralize free radicals created by the sun's rays helping to prevent premature aging from sun exposure. Sea Kelp, known to soothe irritation and inflammation, reduces the appearance of sun damage while brightening skin and replenishing the natural moisture barrier.

VitaSea began with the premise that climate change is real and everyday choices either contribute to the problem, or become part of the solution. As a member of 1% for the Planet, VitaSea is a mission-driven brand committed to offering premium sun care products, while promoting conservation and supporting environmental issues that will reduce and offset CO2 emissions.

VitaSea is now available on www.vitaseasuncare.com with prices ranging from $14 - $24. For more information, please contact: [email protected].

