ECOGARD Celebrates Ten Years Of Success

Executive Vice President, Mike Bowden remarked: "We're focused on innovative ways to make our customer's lives easier while helping to increase their sales and grow their businesses – and this celebration is really about them. When we first created the ECOGARD brand, we never could have imagined the type of support we have been so fortunate to get along the way. Our loyal customers have helped shape what ECOGARD looks like today and what we have planned for it to be in the future. This anniversary campaign is one small way of showing how grateful we are to our customers for trusting ECOGARD with their filtration needs."

As we have done with our late model new product introduction program and our specialty marketing programs, we intend to continue to innovate and earn our customer's trust in this competitive market for the next 10 years and beyond.

To commemorate the 10th year of ECOGARD, the company has organized a special 6-month slate of events and limited-edition product releases exclusively for ECOGARD customers. This commemorative program will kick-off in early March with loyalty gift packs including exclusive awards, apparel giveaways, commemorative product packaging, shop signage and more.

Added Mike Bowden: "As we have done with our late model new product introduction program and our specialty marketing programs, we intend to continue to innovate and earn our customer's trust in this competitive market for the next 10 years and beyond."

ECOGARD, a leading automotive brand of IPC Global Solutions, is headquartered in West Bridgewater, MA. With a 35-year heritage of supporting the most well-known names in the automotive aftermarket, IPC Global Solutions has built its success on delivering exceptional quality and service to customers all over the globe. IPC is an ISO9001:2015 certified company with facilities in Grove City, OH, Los Angeles, CA, West Bridgewater, MA, and Shanghai, PRC.

For more information about IPC Global Solutions or ECOGARD, please visit either website at www.ipcglobalsolutions.com or www.ecogard.com.

SOURCE IPC Global Solutions

Related Links

www.ipcglobalsolutions.com

