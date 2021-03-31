EcoGen Biosciences Announces Plant Now, Pay Later Hemp Seed Program Designed to Support Farmers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoGen Biosciences ("EcoGen" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients, proprietary formulations, and private-label finished products in the United States, today introduced the EcoGen "Plant Now, Pay Later" program. The Plant Now, Pay Later program enables hemp farmers to have access to affordable, high-cannabidiol (CBD) hemp genetics without the upfront cost of purchasing seeds prior to planting, which mitigates many of the risks farmers face, such as depleting their capital upfront. The program gives them the latitude to invest more into their farming operations pre-harvest.

Through the program, hemp farmers are offered competitively scaled rates on EcoGen's exclusive hemp genetics. Participating clients have the option to:

Purchase seeds at a discounted price if paid for upfront.

Purchase seeds at a standardized price if paid by the end of December 2021 (after harvest).

(after harvest). Pay back the purchase price of seeds in qualified biomass after harvest.

The Plant Now, Pay Later program provides hemp farmers with the opportunity to focus financial resources on growing and processing without the financial burden often required to acquire seeds for hemp cultivation.

"As the market prices and demand for raw hemp materials continues to evolve, so must the relationships within the supply chain," said Garrett Bain, President of EcoGen and Chief Commercial Officer of Kadenwood, LLC. "As a fully integrated hemp company, with operations in genetics, cultivation, extraction, refinement, and finished goods, EcoGen has a unique opportunity to mitigate risks for fellow hemp industry members. We understand and appreciate that farmers rely on our specialized genetics in order to successfully grow first rate, sellable crops. We believe in our genetics so much so that we are willing to take the risk on the front end, let our farmers grow with our seeds and either pay after harvest, or provide the biomass as payment for the cost of the seeds. We feel this is a win-win for our customers and for EcoGen and we are proud to support our industry further with the establishment of this program."

Andrei McQuillian, Head of Global Sales and Marketing of EcoGen, said: "We foresee many if not all of our longtime and new hemp farming partners taking advantage of the program. As we further develop the ethos of our company, we know that we are grounded in the belief that all business dealings should be both mutually beneficial and not damaging to the world around us, and we also stand to make a positive impact on the industry as a whole. This program is the first of many embodiments of this ethos and we hope that those on the frontlines of growing hemp not only utilize the program, but that it enables them the most success in this year's harvest as possible."

To learn more about the EcoGen "Plant Now, Pay Later" program, please visit https://ecogenbiosciences.com/plant-now-pay-later and for more information on EcoGen, including information on becoming a customer, visit ecogenbiosciences.com .

About EcoGen Biosciences

EcoGen Biosciences (EcoGen) is the leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients in North America. Using proprietary equipment, processes, and formulations, EcoGen has developed a broad range of the highest quality ingredients and customized formulations for a broad range of industries. Founded in 2016, EcoGen is the first seed-to-sale CBD manufacturer, known for manufacturing the purest CBD raw materials and finished products. The company is also a leader in international distribution with CBD isolate, water-soluble CBD (Nano), and THC-free CBD distillate. As the leader in hemp genetics, EcoGen promotes sustainable agriculture, using its proprietary processing and extraction technology to ensure the highest quality products at the lowest price making cannabinoids more accessible to the world.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care.

