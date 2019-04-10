Ecogen Labs To Secure The Largest Genetics Deal In The History Of The Hemp Industry

DENVER, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoGen Labs has proudly announced that it has secured the largest genetics deal in the history of the CBD industry. The US based company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of CBD genetics, raw materials, and processing machinery and it has closed its month of March 2019 with this amazing news. The company recently attended the 6th Annual NOCO Hemp Expo, selling more than 20 million feminized CBD seeds, an achievement that has never been done before in the CBD industry.

"When we first started our hemp genetics program 4 years ago, we were on a mission to create exceptionally stable feminized CBD seeds for our own farms," said Joseph Nunez, the Co-Founder of EcoGen Labs, while talking about the company's history. "Year after year our genetics research and development got stronger, and flash forward to now, we're honored to be supplying farmers all over the world with our high CBD genetics," he added.

"It's truly remarkable to watch how this industry has exploded; 4 months ago CBD was technically illegal in the U.S., now everyone from CVS to Sephora is carrying EcoGen Labs CBD," said Alexis Korybut, Co-Founder of EcoGen Labs. Formerly known as Eco-X, LLC., the company is one of America's most trusted CBD suppliers in a market with ever growing demands for CBD isolate wholesale, THC-free CBD distillate wholesale and CBD seeds wholesale.

By selling over 20 million feminized seeds at the expo, the company has not only created one of the largest deals in the hemp industry but has also earned this reputation as an undisputed leader in hemp genetics. The company emerged as the first true seed-to-sale CBD manufacturer and top-rated largest vertically integrated breeder, cultivator, processor, and distributor of hemp-derived phytocannabinoids and natural terpenes in the United States.

In addition, EcoGen Labs is known for its pharmaceutical grade CBD isolate, while the company also leads international distribution with a THC-free CBD distillate. EcoGen Labs expanded their product offering with Nano Water-Soluble CBD powder, and White-Label CBD finished products. Founded in 2016, the company has simply reshaped and revolutionized the entire landscape of the booming CBD industry in a very short span of time and according to its leaders, it's aiming higher for the years to come.

