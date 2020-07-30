Ecogensus and Titan Join Forces for High Volume Production of EGS-5000L

HARTFORD, Conn. and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecogensus, LLC ("Ecogensus") and Titan Production Equipment, LLC ("Titan") announced today that they have entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") under which Titan will produce the Ecogensus' EGS-5000L systems at their Columbus, Texas facility.

Ecogensus and Titan have been preparing for production since the spring and Titan has now dedicated manufacturing capacity sufficient for production of a complete EGS-5000L system per day with additional capacity to expand to over 1,000 systems per year.

"We are thrilled to partner with a powerhouse like Titan," said Bjørnulf Østvik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ecogensus. "We conducted a several month-long national search and Titan emerged as the clear leader with one of the largest and best facilities in the United States and an extremely impressive management team."

Titan is known for their high-quality production equipment supplied to the major oil and gas companies. They initially have dedicated about 30% of their fabrication space towards Ecogensus production.

"Titan is excited to support Ecogensus' national and global technology roll-out," said Chris Werner, Chief Executive Officer. "Ecogensus represents a unique opportunity for Titan to significantly expand our manufacturing volumes."

The binding LOI grants exclusivity while Ecogensus and Titan complete the definitive agreement. Production of EGS-5000L units at Titan's Texas facility is expected to start imminently.

About Ecogensus, LLC

Ecogensus is a Connecticut-based advanced technology company focused on delivering sustainable waste management solutions to customers around the world. Ecogensus is currently in the first phase of its global waste industry modernization strategy, rolling out the Model EGS-5000L system. For more information, visit: www.ecogensus.com

About Titan Production Equipment, LLC

Titan Production Equipment, LLC is a leading production equipment-focused company with manufacturing capacity for high volumes in an ASME-certified facility in Texas. The legacy of Titan dates back over 90 years, mostly recently as Exterran in 2007. In 2018, Titan was created from the acquisition of Exterran's North American production equipment manufacturing assets. For more information, visit: www.titanpeq.com

