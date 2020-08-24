Ecogensus Appoints Peter G. Leemputte to the Board

Leemputte served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. and, prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company.

"Ecogensus is an innovative company with valuable and disruptive technologies for an enormous global market," said Leemputte. "I am excited to be part of this company's future and I look forward to working closely with Bjørnulf and his management team, as well as the rest of the Board, to drive growth, profitability and value creation for our shareholders."

In addition to Leemputte's positions at Keurig Green Mountain and Mead Johnson, he also served as CFO of Brunswick Corporation and Chicago Title Corporation, and held financial leadership positions at Armco, FMC Corporation and BP Amoco. Leemputte has also served on numerous Boards of public companies.

Leemputte holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Washington University. Leemputte also served on the National Council of Washington University in St. Louis School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Ecogensus is an advanced technology company focused on delivering sustainable waste management solutions to customers around the world. Ecogensus' mission addresses public health, environmental, and national security objectives. For more information, visit: www.ecogensus.com.

