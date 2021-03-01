EcoGrid and Streamline partner on B.C. Energy Project

BCHydro Power Smart Alliance members partnered up to remove megawatts of energy off the grid

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In 2018, EcoGrid Technologies Inc. and Streamline Electrical partnered up to launch a joint venture in the energy sector – Streamline Energy Inc.

In a few short years, the partnership has successfully removed over 4.5 megawatts of peak power and 2.8 million kWh of consumption off the mainland BCHydro grid. This is a ground-breaking achievement in the energy sector, especially considering the history of more simplified lighting efficiency projects in British Columbia.

With lower power rates in the province, the lack of financial incentive to switch to clean energy has resulted in a slower adoption in smart LED energy within B.C. industries. But with the province quickly adapting to electric vehicles, there are various opportunities coming down the pipe that Streamline Energy Inc. is ready, willing and able to handle.

"We are both thrilled about this partnership that will surely change the game in the energy sector on the west coast," says Dave Sera, Founder and CEO of Streamline Energy. "Our commitment to deliver cash positive results and Smart LED upgrades is low-hanging fruit for any business looking to lower operational costs in these challenging times."

With BCHydro's Power Smart program, customers can receive up to 75 per cent return on investment. Since it's a performance-based program, the advanced controls in the Smart LEDs' will bring unparalleled savings, resulting in an even higher incentive payout.

"Dave is an off-grid power genius, and I am a self-proclaimed wireless controls genius, so it's truly a match made in heaven," says George Filtsos, President of EcoGrid Technologies Inc. "Competitors are racing to the bottom by cutting corners with their lack of wireless solution offerings, when in reality, there is no better alternative to using loT technology. The technology not only pays for itself in the long-term, but also future proofs investments for tomorrow."

For more information on EcoGrid Technologies Inc., visit ecogridtech.com.

For more information on Streamline Energy, visit streamlinegreenenergy.com

About Streamline Energy Inc.

Streamline Energy Inc. (an EcoGrid company) serves industrial and large commercial end-user clients in Western Canada and Pacific North USA with cutting-edge energy saving solutions using Smart LEDs combined with advanced, fixture-embedded wireless controls. Streamline Energy provides complete turn-key efficiency solutions for digitizing facilities, future proofing investments, reducing carbon footprint, and improving employee satisfaction and productivity.

