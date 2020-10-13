EcoGrid Technologies makes energy efficiency projects pay for themselves with innovative technology

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Every day, Canadian companies struggle to reduce their carbon footprint without increasing their bottom line.

That might sound like a lofty goal, but EcoGrid Technologies, an energy equipment and solutions company based out of Toronto, ON, has a proven track record of helping industrial operators launch energy efficiency projects that pay for themselves and increase cash flow at the same time.

Recently, EcoGrid Technologies worked with LHM Technologies Inc. of Woodbridge, ON to replace facility lighting in its 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing space, where they produce high quality precision components for the aerospace, military, automotive, oil and gas and nuclear energy sectors.

"We are proud to have helped LHM fit its production facility with our state-of-the-art wireless solution," says George Filtsos, President of EcoGrid Technologies. "Using our exclusive cutting-edge Bluetooth controls to automate illumination levels base on usage has resulted in more than 600,000 kWh of annual consumption savings from lighting alone for LHM. This project will pay for itself in a few months, not years"

EcoGrid Tech has created a system using microwave sensors that allows them to automate industrial spaces requiring higher egress protection and safety standards which standard PIR technologies were not able to access, such as environments requiring protection from inert gases, chemicals and dust.

After the installation of EcoGrid's custom engineered wireless solution, LHM is now experiencing three times more light on the production floor while enjoying more than 85% efficiency.

"Working with EcoGrid to implement our facility's new lighting and controls was truly a professional and streamlined experience. From the initial proposals, to the process of testing, installing and setting up the controls even during our production hours was a very effortless and safe process for our organization. We gladly look forward to working with EcoGrid on more possible solutions to help make our facility even more energy efficient" says LHM Management.

EcoGrid Technologies has a mandate to future proof everything they do by establishing a digital ceiling in the industrial, commercial built space via their lighting with open standard IoT solutions.

About EcoGrid Technologies Inc.

EcoGrid Technologies serve industrial and large commercial end-user clients across North America with cutting-edge energy saving solutions using Smart LEDs combined with advanced, fixture-embedded wireless controls. EcoGrid Technologies provides complete turn-key efficiency solutions for digitizing facilities, future proofing investments, reducing carbon footprint, and improving employee satisfaction and productivity.

