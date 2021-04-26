EcoHealth Alliance Virtual Benefit To Show Why "An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure" in Regard to Pandemic Risk

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit working at the intersection of animal, environmental, and human health on a global scale, has warned for years that the next pandemic is just around the corner. That pandemic has come and thrown daily life into chaos for the better part of the last 14 months. However, hope is on the horizon: with effective vaccines and immunity rates on the rise, an end to the immediate threat looks to be coming. But will we be prepared for the next virus that makes the jump from animals to people?

At its annual benefit, held virtually on April 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. EDT, scientists from EcoHealth Alliance and other leading voices will lay out their vision for preventing pandemics, rather than simply responding to them once they've begun.

"Pandemics are preventable," EcoHealth Alliance president Dr. Peter Daszak said. "And the time to start preparing for the next virus to threaten us is before it begins. We hope you'll join us April 29 to learn more about our vision for healthier people and a healthier planet."

Hosted by award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien, EcoHealth Alliance's virtual benefit – "An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure" – is available to stream here completely free of charge. Attendees will hear from EcoHealth Alliance's multidisciplinary team of scientists who are at the forefront of the fight against new and emerging diseases like COVID-19. A panel discussion featuring Dr. Daszak, Population Health Partners CEO Clive Meanwell, and Adagio Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Dr. Tillman Gerngross entitled "From the Field to the Pharmacy" will explain how EcoHealth Alliance field research can be used to develop treatments for diseases before they've begun to make people sick.

EcoHealth Alliance will honor the law offices of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, for its longtime support of the organization, and the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, for its work to fight misinformation and provide scientifically sound health information to its audience.



EcoHealth Alliance thanks Premier Sponsor Population Health Partners and Patron Sponsors Madelyn & Steven Wils for their generous support of the 2021 virtual benefit. VIP tickets are available for purchase here.

About EcoHealth Alliance

Building on over 45 years of groundbreaking science, EcoHealth Alliance is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting wildlife, environmental, and public health from the emergence of disease. Approximately 60 percent of emerging infectious diseases like Ebola, HIV, Zika, SARS, MERS, West Nile virus, and, now, SARS-CoV-2 have all originated in animals before spilling over to human populations. Using environmental and health data covering the past 60 years, EcoHealth Alliance scientists created the first-ever global disease hotspots map that identified at-risk regions to determine where research and field work are needed to help predict and prevent the next pandemic crisis. That work is the foundation of EcoHealth Alliance's rigorous, science-based approach working in nearly 30 countries worldwide. EcoHealth Alliance's strength is founded on innovations in research, training, global partnerships, capacity building, and policy initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.ecohealthalliance.org.

