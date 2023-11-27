Ecolife.com CEO Sander Tamm Chosen as Top 3 Finalist for the 2023 Baltic Sustainability Awards

Cast Your Vote Before December 7

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sander Tamm, CEO of Ecolife.com, a sustainability website, has been chosen as a top three finalist for the 2023 Baltic Sustainability Awards. The choice of finalists was made by a 16-member expert jury that sought individuals who inspire others by promoting and advocating sustainable behaviors and policies.

"On behalf of Ecolife.com, I'm very proud to be chosen as a finalist for the third annual Baltic Sustainability Awards," said Sander Tamm. "We believe in citizen participation, and since its founding, Ecolife.com has helped over 2 million people in their journey to reduce their ecological footprint. It's great to see that our work resonated with the distinguished members of the jury."

"Until recently, Ecolife.com has primarily served its core North American audience. We are excited to broaden our impact to also include the European Union (EU) with our upcoming web application. This application will be available in English, French, German, and Spanish and will help EU citizens calculate and reduce their carbon footprint," added Sander Tamm.

The award winners will be announced during the Baltic Sustainability Forum & Awards on December 7 at Splendid Palace, Riga, Latvia. The final winner will be chosen with the Jury holding 40% of the final mark, integrated with public votes, which carry a significant 60% weight.

To cast your vote before December 7: visit www.balticsustainabilityawards.eu/vote.

About Ecolife.com

Ecolife.com is a sustainability website founded in 2010. It provides guidance on sustainable living, comparisons of eco-friendly products, a dictionary of environmental terms, and more. Originally founded in British Columbia, Canada, Ecolife.com is now headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, and led by Sander Tamm, its CEO.

For more information: visit https://ecolife.com; follow on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn; email [email protected].

About Baltic Sustainability Awards

The Baltic Sustainability Awards is a Baltic-level awards competition for enterprises, organizations, startups, and individuals. It honors minds and initiatives impacting People, Planet, and Profit and gathers over 600 CEOs, founders, and experts, fostering innovations and strategies that drive sustainability impact across various sectors.

For more information: visit https://www.balticsustainabilityawards.eu/.

