ECOLINE CO., LTD. Gains Traction in U.S. and U.K., Accelerates Global Expansion of K-Sauce

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOLINE CO., LTD., a specialized sauce manufacturer, announced that it is accelerating its global expansion based on its successful entry into the U.S. and U.K. markets.

Shortly after entering the U.S. market, the company secured distribution through H-Mart, the largest Korean supermarket chain in North America, gaining strong traction among local consumers. ECOLINE is currently expanding its distribution network beyond the West Coast to cover the entire United States.

In the U.K., the company has also demonstrated solid performance by supplying its products to premium food retail channels known for their stringent quality standards. Building on this success, ECOLINE is actively engaging in discussions with distributors in major European markets, including France and Germany.

An ECOLINE official stated, "We are pleased to extend our proven expertise in professional-grade sauces into the global retail market. Leveraging our successful expansion in the U.S. and U.K., we aim to accelerate the globalization of K-sauce."

Industry experts note that ECOLINE's move goes beyond simple exports, representing a meaningful expansion of K-food into more specialized categories. In particular, the strategy of leveraging sauces—a versatile food category—as an entry point into global culinary culture is drawing attention.

SOURCE ECOLINE CO., LTD.