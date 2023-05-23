Ecological Laboratories Announces Effective Solution for Sargassum Odor Reduction and Composting

CAPE CORAL, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecological Laboratories, a leading developer of sustainable solutions for environmental challenges, announces an effective solution for Sargassum odor reduction and composting. Ecological utilizes shelf-stable bacterial consortium mainly Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella bacteria to significantly reduce the unpleasant odor and enhance the composting process of Sargassum seaweed. This innovative solution promises to mitigate the environmental impact of Sargassum seaweed along Florida beaches.

Sargassum seaweed notorious for accumulating in large quantities along coastlines, results in unpleasant odors and environmental concerns. Extensive research has revealed the potential of Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella bacteria in mitigating odors through biodegradation. The effectiveness of these bacterial species when used together in a mixed culture, as they efficiently reduce the odor associated with decomposing Sargassum while optimizing the composting process. Their unique ability to break down complex organic compounds, abundant in Sargassum, into simpler compounds facilitates subsequent decomposition by other bacteria and fungi. As a result, the composting process is expedited, and the nutrient content of the resulting compost is enhanced.

MICROBE-LIFT/PBL and MICROBE-LIFT/SA which contains Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella bacteria with other bacterial species, create a natural, salt-tolerant, and non-GMO shelf-stable probiotic formulation. This formulation has been successful in 30 countries addressing a variety of nutrient and water cleanup issues without resorting to chemical treatment. To optimize composting and mitigate odor from Sargassum seaweed for use as a soil amendment, Ecological recommends applying these two products with a 50/50 ratio via Surface Spray directly, at a rate of 80 gallons per surface acre. This application accelerates composting and provides bio-available plant nutrients. Doug Dent, CTO of Ecological Labs, noted, "Unpleasant odors should be reduced by 30-45% within 12 hours."

Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella, remove odors through biodegradation. Upon detecting odor-causing compounds, these bacteria employ enzymes to break down the organic molecules into simpler, less odorous substances. As the bacterium metabolizes the odor-causing compounds, their concentration decreases, leading to a reduction or elimination of the odor.

"The utilization of Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella bacteria in the composting process of Sargassum seaweed represents an advancement in waste reduction and soil improvement, while simultaneously addressing the issue of unpleasant odor associated with Sargassum accumulation". Nick Favret, CEO of Ecological Labs, expressed, "This solution holds tremendous potential for implementation along Florida beaches, where Sargassum seaweed poses a prevalent issue, benefiting the environment and the local community."

