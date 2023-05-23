Ecological Laboratories Announces Effective Solution for Sargassum Odor Reduction and Composting

News provided by

Ecological Laboratories, Inc.

23 May, 2023, 06:10 ET

CAPE CORAL, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecological Laboratories, a leading developer of sustainable solutions for environmental challenges, announces an effective solution for Sargassum odor reduction and composting. Ecological utilizes shelf-stable bacterial consortium mainly Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella bacteria to significantly reduce the unpleasant odor and enhance the composting process of Sargassum seaweed. This innovative solution promises to mitigate the environmental impact of Sargassum seaweed along Florida beaches.

Sargassum seaweed notorious for accumulating in large quantities along coastlines, results in unpleasant odors and environmental concerns. Extensive research has revealed the potential of Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella bacteria in mitigating odors through biodegradation. The effectiveness of these bacterial species when used together in a mixed culture, as they efficiently reduce the odor associated with decomposing Sargassum while optimizing the composting process. Their unique ability to break down complex organic compounds, abundant in Sargassum, into simpler compounds facilitates subsequent decomposition by other bacteria and fungi. As a result, the composting process is expedited, and the nutrient content of the resulting compost is enhanced.

MICROBE-LIFT/PBL and MICROBE-LIFT/SA which contains Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella bacteria with other bacterial species, create a natural, salt-tolerant, and non-GMO shelf-stable probiotic formulation. This formulation has been successful in 30 countries addressing a variety of nutrient and water cleanup issues without resorting to chemical treatment. To optimize composting and mitigate odor from Sargassum seaweed for use as a soil amendment, Ecological recommends applying these two products with a 50/50 ratio via Surface Spray directly, at a rate of 80 gallons per surface acre. This application accelerates composting and provides bio-available plant nutrients. Doug Dent, CTO of Ecological Labs, noted, "Unpleasant odors should be reduced by 30-45% within 12 hours."

Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella, remove odors through biodegradation. Upon detecting odor-causing compounds, these bacteria employ enzymes to break down the organic molecules into simpler, less odorous substances. As the bacterium metabolizes the odor-causing compounds, their concentration decreases, leading to a reduction or elimination of the odor.

"The utilization of Rhodopseudomonas and Wolinella bacteria in the composting process of Sargassum seaweed represents an advancement in waste reduction and soil improvement, while simultaneously addressing the issue of unpleasant odor associated with Sargassum accumulation". Nick Favret, CEO of Ecological Labs, expressed, "This solution holds tremendous potential for implementation along Florida beaches, where Sargassum seaweed poses a prevalent issue, benefiting the environment and the local community."

SOURCE Ecological Laboratories, Inc.

Also from this source

Microbe Life Hydroponics, produced by Ecological Laboratories, Inc. Launches TERPS PLUS, a Revolutionary Fertilizer Enhancer for Cannabis and Hemp Cultivators

Ecological Labs and SAS TAPOR partnership will focus on Pollution Abatement utilizing next generation microbial technologies, leading to reduction of environmental cleanup costs by 75%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.