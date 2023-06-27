Ecological Labs Revolutionizes Biogas Generation with Cutting-Edge Biological Portfolio

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecological Laboratories, Inc., a pioneering developer of sustainable solutions for environmental challenges, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking portfolio, "Biogas Series" by ELI BioSciences. This portfolio is designed to revolutionize the waste-to-energy proposition by significantly increasing biogas generation and electricity output in anaerobic digesters and lagoons used in dairy, hog, and food processing operations across agricultural, industrial, and municipal facilities.

By leveraging innovative bacterial technologies, Ecological Labs has harnessed the power of specialized bacterial "teams" and focused strain products to expedite the natural four-stage biological process, resulting in enhanced Methane (CH4) output. Tailored for each stage—Hydrolysis, Acidogenesis, Acetogenesis—and featuring products dedicated to Methanogenesis, these cutting-edge solutions are currently undergoing field trials in multiple locations, including the United States, Northern Ireland, Poland, and Vietnam. Future demonstrations are planned for Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Canada, and Singapore.

Michael Godorecci, ELI Biogas Manager, enthusiastically shares the initial in-field results, stating, "Our technology has demonstrated an impressive ability to improve Methane Concentration by 3-8%, increase methane capacity through a 20% enhanced throughput, and reduce input costs, such as Iron Hydroxide for Hydron Sulfide reduction, by over 50%. Operating under the anaerobic conditions necessary for methane production, our unique consortium formulation of several heterotrophic bacteria, purple non-sulfur bacteria, and methanogens excels in degrading recalcitrant compounds to maximize methane production." Based on the expected improvements in CH4 quality and reduction in input costs, a biogas facility can potentially earn/save an incremental $5,000 - $100,000 per year, with an expected 4x-5x return on investment in ELI BIOGas. Beyond methane output, this technology uniquely addresses accumulated digestor solids and foam, while reducing undesirable H2S.

Nick Favret, CEO of Ecological Labs, emphasizes the significance of capturing gas from waste production, stating, "This breakthrough allows the world to harness new energy sources while providing additional income streams for our farm and waste partners. Simultaneously, it helps reduce the emission of methane, a potent greenhouse gas." Demonstrating leadership in this high-growth market, Ecological Labs showcased their advanced biological teams at the prestigious World Pork Expo in Iowa in June 2023.

Ecological Labs is dedicated to expanding its reach globally, offering sustainable solutions for environmental challenges. Our focus on innovation enables us to develop highly effective microbial products, driving us towards a greener future. Discover more about our groundbreaking technologies at www.ecologicallabs.com.

SOURCE Ecological Laboratories, Inc.