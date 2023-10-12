Ecologis, the logistics joint venture between Europi Property Group and Bedrock Capital Partners, has acquired a 7,200 sq m last mile asset in Porto

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecologis, a leading owner of last mile and big box logistics assets within Portugal, has announced the platform's latest acquisition of Estrada Velha, a 7,200 sq m last mile logistics asset in Matosinhos, Porto. This is the first acquisition within the Porto area for the expanding Ecologis platform.

The asset is well located between Porto city centre and Porto airport, with easy access to the A4 highway providing further connectivity through the North of Portugal. The site is occupied by an international medical equipment manufacturer.

The acquisition further grows the Ecologis portfolio, which now comprises 11 assets totalling 160,000 sqm. The strategy is primarily focussed on high-quality last mile and big box warehouses with good technical specifications, enabling a broad range of uses in addition to ensuring high operational efficiency for occupiers. All assets are strategically located close to major motorways and metropolitan centres, with the majority of the portfolio being located in Lisbon's most sought after logistics zones. Present tenants include top-tier Portuguese and international logistics companies, food distributors and e-commerce players.

The Ecologis JV was founded in 2021 with a clear ambition to build a portfolio of sustainable big box and last mile logistics assets of scale, meeting the increasing needs and requirements of conscious tenants in a rapidly evolving market. Key strategic initiatives include upgrading the assets' ESG credentials, for example installing solar panels on the roofs of the assets, providing renewable green electricity to occupiers and the surrounding local communities.

The platform continues to seek opportunities to grow through further acquisitions of existing assets with ESG improvement potential, in addition to selective developments of state of the art sustainable logistics facilities.

Savills/Predibisa advised Ecologis on the acquisition.

João Tenreiro Gonçalves, Executive Partner at Bedrock Capital Partners, commented:

"We are delighted to continue our work with Europi Property Group on the growing Ecologis platform in Portugal. This transaction gives us particular satisfaction, as it represents the geographic expansion of the platform to the North of the country."

Jonas Fink, Investment Director at Europi Property Group, added:

"It is exciting that the Ecologis portfolio continues to grow, and to a significant scale now within the Portuguese market. The acquisition of Estrada Velha will be complimentary to the existing assets under management, and we continue to seek further opportunities to strategically add assets to the platform."

For further information please contact:

Jonas Fink, Investment Director, Europi Property Group, [email protected]

João Tenreiro Gonçalves, Executive Partner, Bedrock Capital Partners, [email protected]

Ecologis in brief:

Ecologis is a joint venture between Europi Property Group and Portuguese Investor Bedrock Capital Partners. The company is a leading owner and developer of high-quality last mile and big box warehouses in Portugal, primarily focusing on the greater Lisbon metropolitan area. Sustainability is an integral part of Ecologis as a 'conscious logistics' real estate owner and our commitment to ESG is a core focus for the portfolio, our investment strategy as well as a key impact driver for our tenants and communities.

Europi in brief:

Europi Property Group is a pan-European real estate investment company with offices in London and Stockholm, investing across all sectors with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has completed public and private transactions with a gross value of over EUR 500 million since inception, together with its network of local operating partners. Through its investment strategy, Europi generates long-term value by combining an entrepreneurial approach with an active ownership approach to social and environmental sustainability issues, generating a positive impact for its shareholders.

Bedrock Capital Partners in brief:

Bedrock Capital Partners is a Lisbon-based investment and asset manager which partners with institutional investors in the implementation of real estate investment strategies in Portugal, acting as a local operating partner and co-investor.

For further information please see:

https://ecologis.eu/

https://europi.se/

https://bedrockcapital.pt/

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/europi-property-group/i/bedrock-leca-estrada-velha-6,c3224854 BEDROCK LECA ESTRADA VELHA-6

SOURCE Europi Property Group