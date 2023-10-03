Ecom Power Summit 2023: Master Walmart Marketplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-awaited Ecom Power Summit 2023 is all set to unfold from October 10th to 12th 2023. Hosted by the renowned e-commerce experts Michal Chapnick, Founder of eCom Creative Team Agency & the Selling on Walmart Facebook Group , and Norm Farrar, Founder of Lunch with Norm , this virtual event promises three days of insights, strategies, and networking opportunities. This summit, dedicated to empowering online businesses, will focus on the enormous potential of Walmart Marketplace, the second-largest e-commerce platform in the US.

Why Ecom Power Summit 2023 is Unmissable:

1. The Walmart Advantage:

E-commerce is experiencing an unprecedented boom, and Walmart Marketplace stands tall as the second-largest player in the US. With Walmart's e-commerce sales projected to reach $1 trillion by 2025, this summit aims to help sellers tap into this massive opportunity.

2. Expert Insights and Strategies:

Over 21 industry experts, including Kevin King of Billion Dollar Sellers, Matthew Adam Smith - Walmart Head of Marketplace Strategy & Business Development, and Yael Cabilly of Cabilly & Co., will share proven techniques on topics ranging from product selection to brand protection and cutting-edge AI applications. Participants will gain actionable insights to optimize their operations and drive profitability.

3. Global Networking:

Attendees will have the chance to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and industry leaders, fostering collaborations and partnerships. With a thriving Facebook community, participants can continue their learning journey long after the summit concludes.

4. Convenience of Virtual Learning:

Ecom Power Summit 2023 is a virtual event, ensuring attendees can participate from the comfort of their homes. Each day's masterclass sessions will be available for 24 hours in the Facebook group, allowing flexibility in attendance.

5. All-Access Pass Benefits:

For those seeking in-depth knowledge, the All-Access Pass provides unlimited anytime replay access to all masterclass sessions. Additionally, pass holders gain access to 18 exclusive summit bonuses, offering immediate positive impacts on their businesses.

"Whether you're a seasoned Walmart seller or considering venturing into e-commerce, the Ecom Power Summit 2023 is tailored for you," says Michal Chapnick. "Our speakers are not just industry leaders; they're passionate mentors ready to guide you through the intricacies of online selling. This event is your gateway to accelerating your business growth."

Don't miss this opportunity to scale your e-commerce venture. Register now for Ecom Power Summit 2023, and access the knowledge and connections that can transform your business. To secure your spot, visit https://www.ecompowersummit.com/registernow2023 .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email address: [email protected]

10400 W. Cheyenne Avenue Ste 170-122, Las Vegas, Nevada

Phone: (702) 706-7289

About Ecom Power Summit:

Ecom Power Summit is a premier virtual event dedicated to empowering e-commerce businesses. Hosted by industry experts Michal Chapnick and Norm Farrar, the summit brings together leading entrepreneurs, mentors, and professionals to share invaluable insights and strategies. Focused on the vast potential of Walmart Marketplace, the summit equips attendees with the knowledge and resources to thrive in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

SOURCE Ecom Power