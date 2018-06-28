eComEngine Tools Now Available on Amazon Marketplace Appstore

FeedbackFive is a reputation management tool that offers a suite of feedback and review monitoring, alerting and engagement features. Launched in 2009, it has the distinction of being the first reputation management tool available for businesses that sell on Amazon. RestockPro is an FBA inventory management tool that simplifies inventory forecasting, bundle management, purchase orders, stickers, labels and shipments.

"We take customer success seriously at eComEngine. The eCommerce marketplace changes quickly, so we are always working to provide intelligent solutions for our users," said Ken Furlong, eComEngine Director of Product. "FeedbackFive and RestockPro enhance seller efficiency and free up capacity to accelerate growth."

The Marketplace Appstore is a one-stop-shop where the small and medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon can more easily discover quality applications to help them automate, manage and grow their business. Accessible from Seller Central, the Marketplace Appstore features applications created by Amazon and external developers and covers a range of functionalities across the selling lifecycle.

eComEngine is also a founding member of the Amazon Marketplace Development Council. Members of the Amazon Marketplace Developer Council have a unique perspective and understanding of the small-and-medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon. Through the Marketplace Developer Council, members share valuable insights and feedback on existing and prospective tools and programs to influence and shape the roadmap and priorities for Marketplace Web Service APIs and associated tools.

"We view the Marketplace Appstore as a great opportunity for sellers to find effective tools for their needs," said Jay Lagarde, eComEngine Founder and President. "We're excited to be involved."

eComEngine has been providing SaaS solutions for businesses that sell on Amazon since 2007. Serving merchants across the globe, in over 100 countries, eComEngine helps sellers manage the daily tasks associated with running a successful business on Amazon, allowing merchants to focus on continued growth and profitability. The company's suite of tools includes FeedbackFive, RestockPro, eComSpy and SmartPrice.

For more information about eComEngine or its products, please visit https://www.ecomengine.com/.

