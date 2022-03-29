Ecommerce Brands, an operating platform for multichannel brands, hired Evan Britten as Chief Financial Officer.

Ecommerce Brands is a multichannel aggregator that acquires and optimizes direct-to-consumer brands. Britten is charged with building out Ecommerce Brands' finance and business development team as the company scales for growth and aims to acquire, integrate, and scale multiple companies over the next 12 months.

"I'm excited to join the exceptional team at Ecommerce Brands and to help execute a differentiated brand aggregation strategy and grow our portfolio by helping brand owners and their talented teams take the next step in their brand's journey," said Britten.

Since launching in October 2020, Ecommerce Brands has raised more than $40 million and has acquired five brands earning more than $100 million in annual sales. The company is led by Mark Bickenbach, the former president of HD Home, a division of HomeDepot.com.

"We are thrilled to have Evan join as a core member of our Ecommerce Brands team. His deep skill set and passion for the space allow us to accelerate both our transformation of the businesses we acquire and the pace at which we scale our model with acquisition-driven growth." said Bickenbach

SOURCE Ecommerce Brands