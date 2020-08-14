eCommerce Business SEO Content Marketing, Video & Media Full Service Launches

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Press release distribution service and content marketing firm, prREACH, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest offering, a full service content marketing system for eCommerce and local businesses. Consisting of both video and written content, the company's new Brand Builder Program is designed to help businesses improve online visibility while gaining substantial media exposure.

The highly anticipated program is designed specifically for eCommerce, local and Amazon businesses seeking to scale their content marketing efforts. Utilizing a completely Done-for-You content creation and distribution system, the service aims to help business owners garner media and online attention for increased brand awareness.

"Our Brand Builder Program was created by entrepreneurs with decades of online business experience, and is designed to be an all-encompassing solution for six to eight figure eCommerce and local service providers. It puts content creation and distribution on auto-pilot for your business, effectively improving your online presence and visibility," says Shane Oglow, company President.

According to prREACH, the digital marketing premium service consists of both written and video marketing content, all SEO optimized and vetted by an English-speaking team of writers and editors. The content is then distributed to thousands of high-profile media outlets and channels for maximum visibility.

"This program has been tested over a number of months, getting incredible results for clients whose businesses were previously, and practically, invisible online. Often we see that business owners have a great product or service to offer, but struggle to to be seen online, which is a huge problem. The goal of this program is to help businesses increase their visibility in search results and media, obtaining more authority, reputation, and customers along the way," Oglow notes.

Known as the globe's first video press release company, prREACH has expanded its offerings in recent years to include a range of content marketing , media and public relations services for eCommerce, Amazon and local businesses. The company aims to provide online businesses with a suite of effective marketing strategies to grow and scale, and reports a marked increase in content marketing interest from business owners since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Business owners globally are seeing the effects of the pandemic and starting to understand the power and value behind content creation, and they are rethinking their marketing strategies to better position themselves online," Oglow says.

About Brand Builder

Brand Builder is a unique digital marketing service that offers greater visibility to clients using the power of content marketing.

